By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Dodging raindrops and dealing with blustery winds, teams in the Lake Superior Division of USA Ultimate Frisbee competition completed play Sunday at Brockmeyer Park in Wausau.

UW-Madision defeated UW-Milwaukee to claim the championship. UW-Eau Claire and Marquette tied for the third spot. All four teams qualified for regional play later this month as part of the annual national Ultimate Frisbee college championships.

A fifth team will be named later.

Ultimate is a club sport, and is fast-paced game played on an open field, with end zones at each end. Points are scored by passing the frisbee down the field to a player who catches the disc in the end zone. The first team to 15 points wins the game. Players cannot run with the frisbee but must get rid of it to another player within 10 seconds.

According to the Ultimate Frisbee website, 18,000 student athletes participate on more than 800 college teams around the country.

At the end of the college season, usually Memorial Day weekend, four national champions are crowned – a men’s and women’s team in both Division I and Division III.

