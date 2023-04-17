Wausau, Wis., April 17, 2023 – Governor Tony Evers has declared April 17-21 Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. With Spring upon us, Marathon County Emergency Management encourages everyone to take a few moments to review their emergency plans and emergency kits to ensure you know what to do and where to go in the event of severe weather.

Wisconsin’s annual statewide tornado drills will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., offering an opportunity to practice your tornado sheltering plans. Schools, businesses, and homes are encouraged to practice going to their nearest tornado shelter during the drills, as if there were an actual tornado warning in effect. Please Note: The tornado sirens in the Wausau Metro area will not sound during the exercises on Thursday, April 20. Instead, the tornado sirens in the Wausau Metro area will sound on Monday, April 17, at 1:15 pm during the scheduled weekly test conducted each Monday from April – October. The sirens are tested monthly from November – March to ensure good working condition during months when severe weather is less common.

During the April 20 exercise times, the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests that can be heard if you are actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate on test alerts. If there is a threat of severe weather on April 20, the statewide drills will be postponed until Friday, April 21.

To stay safe during severe weather, ReadyWisconsin encourages people to do the following:

Develop home, work, school, and outdoor plans for you and your family.

Know the safest shelter areas in multiple locations and regularly practice your plan.

Keep a disaster supply kit in your home including water, food that won't spoil and needs no heat to serve, a first-aid kit, NOAA Weather Radio (also known as an emergency weather radio), a flashlight, and special items for children, pets, and elderly family members.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Don't rely on any single source for important life-saving information. Outdoor warning sirens, Marathon County Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radios, local media, and smart phone apps are all essential tools.

Stay weather aware by checking the daily forecast for your area.

Knowing and understanding the difference between watches and warnings is essential to stay safe during severe weather. When conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop, the National Weather Service (NWS) will issue a Watch . When a Watch is issued, ensure you have a source of weather information in case storms begin to form. When severe weather has formed, the NWS will issue a Warning to alert the public immediately and to advise them to seek appropriate shelter. A warning indicates an imminent danger to life and property to those in the storm’s path.

Tornado Watch: Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms. Be prepared to move to safety if a warning is issued. Know the counties in the watch area by listening to NOAA Weather Radio or local radio/television stations.

Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms. Be prepared to move to safety if a is issued. Know the counties in the watch area by listening to NOAA Weather Radio or local radio/television stations. Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are possible. Be prepared to move to safety if a warning is issued.

Thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are possible. Be prepared to move to safety if a is issued. Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Move to a place of safety now.

A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Move to a place of safety now. Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Weather radar has reported or indicated a thunderstorm with large hail or damaging winds.

For more tips on severe weather preparedness and creating your own emergency plan, visit https://readywisconsin.wi.gov.

