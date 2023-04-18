WAUSAU – Good News Project will participate in Earth Day celebrations by providing special e-cycling collection days for the local community on April 21 and April 22.

It will accept unwanted electronics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The cost for environmentally responsible disposal of these electronics is 45 cents per pound.

Electronics contain components that can be re-used, sometimes without any processing, saving resources and energy required for initial manufacturing.

GNP also promotes recycling with its Health Equipment Lending Program, or HELP, by reusing durable medical equipment donations, diverting more waste from area landfills, and protecting valuable reusable raw materials. Normal e-cycling hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Volunteers interested in participating in Earth Day e-cycling events, HELP recycling, or any other programing can call GNP in advance at 715-843-5985. For more information on e-cycling, email Eric at eric@goodnewswi.com.

Like this: Like Loading...