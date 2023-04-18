WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society’s latest exhibit, “Peek Inside: See What We Collect and Why” is now open at the Woodson History Center in Wausau.

The historical society has collected photos, objects, textiles, documents and more for 65 years, all telling the history of people in this county. And now, now’s your chance to learn about what the society collects and why.

Collected items generally fall into two categories:

1) An item used, owned by or connected to a Marathon County resident, business or location.

2) An item typical of what would have been used in Marathon County.

The Woodson History Center is at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit marathoncountyhistory.org.

