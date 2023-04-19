The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. has awarded $2,400 to D.C. Everest Area School District’s Stop the Bleed campaign. The campaign aims to equip D.C. Everest staff members and students with life-saving skills to control bleeding in emergency situations.

“We are proud to support the D.C. Everest Area School District’s Stop the Bleed campaign,” said Heather Schulz, AVP/Weston branch manager of AbbyBank. “With the help of the grant, the D.C. Everest Area School District will purchase Stop the Bleed severe bleeding control kits. The goal is to train 100 D.C. Everest staff and students on how to use these kits in emergency situations.”

