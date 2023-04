The Wausau Freemasons at Forest Lodge No. 130 donated fire suppression tools to the Town of Texas and Town of Wausau fire departments, and presented them on April 12.

FSTs are highly effective tools to help prevent loss of life and property during a fire. The tool has a pull-the-pins-and-throw-it-in method of use, dispersing a nontoxic, noncorrosive aerosol that can fill up to 5,300 cubic feet. The aerosol reduces temperatures by up to 1,000 degrees within 35 seconds.

Like this: Like Loading...