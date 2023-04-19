Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Nate Langbehn tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout as the D.C. Everest baseball team cruised to a 9-0 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Langbehn allowed just one single to Zach Pagel and one walk while striking out 15 for the Evergreens, who are now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the WVC.

D.C. Everest scored five times in the third inning as Andrew Cotter knocked in two with a double.

Everest scored four more times in the sixth as Cotter drove in two more with a single and Langbehn followed with an RBI single.

The two teams will play again Thursday at Wausau East at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 9, Lumberjacks 0

Wausau East 000 000 0 – 0 1 3

D.C. Everest 005 004 x – 9 8 1

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: R.J. Stromming.

SO: Stromming (5 1/3 inn.) 4, Caden Werth (2/3 inn.) 1; Langbehn 15. BB: Stromming 5, Werth 1; Langbehn 1.

Top hitters: WE, Zach Pagel 1×3. DC, Cuyler Soppe 1×3, 2 runs; Cayden Bangtson 1×2, 2 runs; Jake Vercimak 2×4, 2 RBI; Andrew Cotter 2×4, 2B, 4 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 0-3 overall and Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 3-1, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

