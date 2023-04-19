By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in multiple jurisdictions are searching for a Weston woman who disappeared under what officials describe a suspicious circumstances, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department release issued Wednesday.

An investigation began Tuesday, when sheriff’s deputies went to the Weston home of 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan in an attempt to return a cell phone that was found in Ringle. Sullivan was not home, but deputies issued an attempt-to-locate bulletin to surrounding law enforcement agencies based on what they discovered at the residence. Police have not specified the nature of those discoveries.

Tuesday afternoon, off-duty officers of the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Sullivan’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows Sullivan or has had contact with her in the past two weeks to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5. Police say this information is valuable in assisting authorities in identifying the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Sullivan is approximately 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, and has green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description is unknown.

If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety. This investigation remains active.