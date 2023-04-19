STEVENS POINT – A gift of more than $2 million from the estate of Jeffrey and Sally (Emmel) Fiddler will establish scholarships to benefit first-year students and continuing students in STEM and business fields.

Sally (Emmel) Fiddler, pictured here for the Iris yearbook, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1961. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

Their gift is in honor of the late Dean Warren Jenkins, who was instrumental in helping Sally (Class of 1961) complete her degree. The Fiddlers are showing their gratitude by helping current and future students as Sally was helped through her educational journey.

“While most of us did not know the Fiddlers, their generous gift is a remarkable example of the impact one person’s kindness and support has on another, and the ripple effect it inspired decades later,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “We are grateful to the Fiddlers and to all who find ways to support our students as they pursue their educational goals.”

Thanks to Jenkins’ efforts, Sally was able to continue her studies and complete her education degree. She taught in the Chicago educational system for many years, making a difference in the lives of countless students. In Chicago, she met and married Jeffrey Fiddler, who had a successful career in computer technology.

Jenkins served as a history professor at UW-Stevens Point from 1934 to 1972. He was the first dean of the College of Letters and Science, chosen in 1952. He also helped establish the College of Fine Arts and was its first acting dean. UW-Stevens Point’s Jenkins Theatre is named for him, as he served as a technical director and drama adviser for the college theater organization.

The Fiddler gift will endow eight scholarships beginning this fall. Four $2,000 scholarships will be available to first-year students majoring in science, technology, math, business administration, accounting or engineering. Two $4,000 scholarships will be available to sophomores, juniors or seniors majoring in accounting or business-related fields; and two $4,000 scholarships will be available to sophomores, juniors or seniors majoring in mathematics or computer technology.

The Fiddlers’ donation is among the 10 largest gifts to UW-Stevens Point and the largest endowment for student scholarships.

Fully endowed scholarships provide student support perpetually. The investment returns generated from permanently invested funds of $25,000 or more create scholarship opportunities each year.

“Every gift matters when it comes to providing opportunities for students, and the greatest gift an individual can give to their alma mater is one that ties their legacy to UW-Stevens Point,” said William Broussard, vice chancellor of University Advancement and UWSP Foundation CEO. “Including UWSP in your estate plan is the ultimate commitment to an institution that has changed lives for 130 years to ensure that it continues to do so long into the future.”

For more on planned giving, visit https://uwsp.planmylegacy.org/.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

