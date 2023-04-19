Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Judith Ann Paul

Judith Ann Paul, 79, of Wausau, passed away on April 17, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 5, 1943 at Wausau Hospital to the late John Sr. and Marjorie (Gaedtke) Kroening. She married David Paul on September 28, 1963 in Wausau. Judy and Dave owned Paul and Plautz, then the Paul’s Valley Inn, for almost 30 years. Judy was known in Wausau for her Friday night fish fry, made with love for her customers, family, and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time up north at the family cottage.

Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years Dave Paul of Wausau; children Daniel (Kim) Paul of Wausau, Cristina (Tony) Erickson of Tomahawk, and Joseph Paul of Wausau; grandchildren Jessica Paul, Jordon (Christina) Paul, Joseph (Sara) Wanta, Brittany (Brandon) Brath, Bradley (Emilie) Paul, Tyler (Destinee) Budreau, Elizabeth Paul, and Rebecca Erickson; great grandchildren Scarlett, Vivian, Kydin, Kailee, Alina, Jayme, Payten, Rylan, Avery, Jack, Leo, and 2 great granddaughters on the way. She is further survived by her brother Jim Kroening; sister Katie (Alan) Hoffman; sister-in-law Constance (Richard) Zunker; and many nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded in death by her siblings Ellen Colaluca, Lois Jacobs, Beth Hohensee, Barbara Cleveland, Clifford Kroening, Cindy Westman, and John Kroening, Jr.

In respecting Judy’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Jean A. Zahrt

Jean A. Zahrt, age 89, of Wausau died on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Jean was born on February 23, 1924 in Wausau to the late Emil and Erna (Schuetz) Winter. She graduated from Wausau High School and went on to work for the local telephone company as a phone operator and later at the Record Herald. On October 6, 1956 she was united in marriage to Wilton “Willy” Zahrt at St. Peter Lutheran Church in the Town of Texas.

Jean’s passion was gardening. She spent countless hours in her flower beds and vegetable garden. She would can her harvest. Jean was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church where she could be found volunteering quilting and gardening, amongst other things.

Jean is survived by her sons Richard (Jeannie) Zahrt and Harlan (Mary) Zahrt; grandchildren Richard Zahrt Jr., Jen (Ben) Markley, Rachel (Alex) Wruck, Taylor Zahrt and Tammy Baesemann; and great grandchildren Adam, Lilliana and Briggston

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, son Rodney Zahrt, sister Virginia Olson and brother Delos Winter.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th St., Wausau. The Rev. Johnson will officiate. Service will be livestreamed and available to view on Jeans obituary page. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Oncology and Pallative Care Units for their care and compassion.

Enid M. Schuster

Enid Schuster, 94, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Martin Schuster, passed away on April 16, 2023.

Enid was born on September 10, 1928 in the Town of Berlin, daughter of the late Edward and Elsie (Kilian) Neitzke. Enid married Martin on November 8, 1947 in Colorado Springs, CO. She and Martin farmed together until 1984. In her spare time Enid was a baby sitter, enjoyed doing needle work and working in her flower beds.

She is survived by her three children: Michael (Reva) Schuster, Lyle Schuster, and Rita (Daniel) Pittsley. Enid also leaves 8 beloved grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Enid also leaves a former daughter-in-law, Lynette Schuster, sisters-in-law: Dela Kniess, Selma Weber, and Fraulene Neitzke, along with numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a sister, Irmgard Bartelt, and two brothers, Werner and Leroy Neitzke, along with a great grandson, Cody Schuster.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21st from 4 PM – 7 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, a prayer service will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 22nd from 1 PM – 3 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Naugart, with a service to follow at 3 PM. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery Naugart.

Marie A. Bayerl

Marie Ann Bayerl, 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, of natural causes.

She was born on October 6, 1941, and raised on a farm in Sherry, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hubert and Marietta (Sprangers) Bayerl. She had many jobs but enjoyed anything that involved helping people, both young and old. She will always be remembered for her huge smile and laugh, love of alarm clocks and classic country music.

Marie is survived by two sisters, Jean Jungles and Claire Bayerl, a brother, John Bayerl and her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Jim Jungles.

Thank you for help and friendship from Rhonda and Rosalie Noska.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow to Calvary cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Michael L. Phillips

Michael Lawrence Phillips, age 65, of Merrill, died on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 at Cedar Ridge Elder Services LLC in Schofield Wisconsin. He was born March 30th, 1958 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Son of Christine Lee.

Michael was a family orientated individual who had a heart of gold for his grandkid’s. He loved nature like walking on the trails and listening to the different types of birds. He loved watching Wisconsin sports but his favorites were the Milwaukee Bucks and Green-bay Packers. He had a smile so big and a laugh that was very contagious. He had a heart so big and warming that he felt other people’s emotions when you were down in the dump’s he would always find a way to pick you back up.

Survivor’s include his ex-wife, Terri Phillips; his daughter(s), Montana Phillips & Ashley Phillips; his son(s), Johnathon Phillips & Adam Bauman; his grandchildren, Reighlee Diels & Kaaliyah Diels; his future son in-law, Dacoda Guite. He is further survived by sibling’s, niece’s, nephew’s, and other relatives and so many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Christine Lee and brother Ricky Phillips.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church (1806 Weston Ave. Schofield, Wi. 54476). A time of visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Gerald J. Dahlke

Gerald Dahlke, 81, passed away April 16, 2023 at his residence in Wausau, WI., surrounded by loved ones.

Jerry was born January 21, 1942 in Edgar WI to Emma and John Dahlke. He grew up farming in Edgar, eventually hiring on with Wausau Homes as a Crane Operator, and eventually managing the fleet of tractors/trailers for WH Transportation, until his retirement in 2002. Jerry had a love of all things mechanical, and spent countless hours designing and building many projects, with a special fondness for building trailers and log splitters.

Jerry met his wife of 60 years Mary (Knetter) while still on the farm in Edgar in 1957, and together they raised 3 daughters (Kelly, Jill, and Sara). He is survived by his wife, daughters and son-in-law’s, as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Per Jerry’s wishes there will be no funeral service.

Cynthia K. Reetz

Cynthia Kay Reetz, 61, of Mosinee, WI, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, at home, in her sleep.

Born on October 18, 1961, in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of Delores Galica and Joseph Galica. She graduated from Wausau East High School in 1979 and went on to pursue a career as a CNA. She was beloved by the residents she cared for and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was survived by her husband Wallace Reetz, daughters Jennifer Reetz (Adam Kelbley) and Nicole Reetz, granddaughter Katelynn Kelbley, sisters Sandy Marg, Susan Perez (Naldy Perez), and brother Donald Galica.

In 1988, she met Wallace Reetz and they were married October 6, 1990. Together, they had two children: Jennifer Reetz and Nicole Reetz. She was a devoted parent who cherished spending time with her family.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her beloved dog, Sammy. She was known for her friendliness and her infectious laughter. Her warm personality touched the lives of everyone she met.

A funeral service will be held at John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, WI on April 25 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

