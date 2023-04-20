Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Christopher M. Dallman, 41, of Wausau. April 18, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Jacob P. Doty, 31, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia Donte Eubanks, 23, of Wausau. April 18, 2023: First-degree sexual assault of a child, possession of a firearm-adjudicated delinquent of a felony, possession of designer drugs, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place James Osell, 52, of Weston. April 20, 2023: Bail jumping Shannon Wojciechowski, 43, of Merrill. April 17, 2023: Theft, forgery, misappropriation of ID info to obtain money, bail jumping Mary Lee Devine, 49, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Eyan P. Goralski, 19, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct Bryan Swanson, 33, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI Gineva J. Strejc, 22, of Marshfield. April 17, 2023: Burglary, battery, theft, disorderly conduct Scott Barwick, 30, of Wausau. April 14, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Robert Brown, 54, of Rothschild. April 13, 2023: Burglary, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct David Shaw, 48. April 13, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping Cheryl Snyder, 43, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Savanna M. Griffin, 24, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Joshua Bartzen, 34, of Wausau. April 17, 2023: Bail jumping Michael Greenwald, 46, of Colby. Initial appearance April 17, 2023 on charges filed in 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, battery, intimidating a victim, criminal damage to property Sarai L. Nova-Morle, 39, of Wausau. April 12, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct

