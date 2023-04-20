WAUSAU – Every house has a story to tell, and tracing the history of your home can feel like making your way through an overgrown garden maze. Finding out when your home was built, who lived within its walls and what changes were made through the years can be a challenging, but fascinating journey.

At 10 a.m. April 21, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Vicki Ruthe Hahn, a retired librarian and genealogy consultant with a background in anthropology, history and research, for a discussion on how to research the history of your home and uncover its hidden mysteries.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

