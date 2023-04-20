Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau area alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, including those from UWSP at Wausau, are invited to take part in an Alumni Day of Service project on Tuesday, April 25.

The “Blessings in a Backpack” project will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the new Community Partners Building, 360 Grand Ave., Suite 700, Wausau. Volunteers will be filling backpacks with food for students to take home over the weekend. The food will be bridging the food gap for school kids who are most at risk of facing hunger at home.

The “Blessings in a Backpack” project serves more than 2,000 K-6 students in the Wausau, D.C. Everest and Mosinee school districts. This year marks the third time Wausau area UW-Stevens Point alumni have answered the call to help through the Blessings in a Backpack initiative.

Mrs. Wisconsin America, Sasha Everett, will be among the volunteers. It is part of her “Pages with Purpose” platform, which encourages literacy in children and volunteering with as many organizations as possible. The Wausau resident and 2016 UW-Stevens Point alum said “Blessings in a Backpack” is doing amazing work.

“I’m excited to volunteer,” she said. “My time at UWSP was also very special, and being able to volunteer with my alma mater makes this even better.”

“With only a two-hour commitment, a UW-Stevens Point alum can make a huge difference in the lives of these students,” said Deb Dorshorst, UW-Stevens Point Day of Service coordinator for Wausau. “It’s a fast-paced service project, and a great opportunity to meet other alumni.”

For more information or to sign up, email Dorshorst at debdorshorst@gmail.com.

