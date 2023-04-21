Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Earl W. Uecke

Earl Uecke, 99, of Wausau, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.



He was born October 5, 1923, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to parents Edward and Magdalena (Thomsen) Uecke. Earl enlisted in the armed forces in 1942 and served under General George Patton as a PFC in the Signal Motor Messenger Company in Germany during WWII. After returning from the war, Earl attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he earned his BBA degree in accounting and met Ruth Bernard, whom he married in 1947.



Earl began working with the tax department in Milwaukee. He transferred to Wausau and then transitioned into banking. Earl’s family grew as did his role in the community. In 1960, he was named Wausau’s outstanding Young Man of the Year. His work took him to Escanaba, MI, Fort Dodge, IA, and finally back to Rothschild, WI, where he ended his career as President of River Valley State Bank.



A man of strong faith, Earl was always active in his church and devoted his life to serving others. Beyond being asked to be the treasurer of the organizations he was a part of, he supported various school activities and volunteered as scoutmaster, Little League manager, PTA volunteer, choir and Fun Band member, to name a few.



Anyone who knew Earl would agree he was full of life, love and laughter. He was a man of integrity, an animated storyteller and an eternal optimist. He always found people interesting and was there with a quick joke or a silly song. He loved bible study, traveling, tinkering on projects, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was one of a kind – truly a treasure – and will be dearly missed.



A loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, Earl is survived by his children Sandy (Bruce) Melco, Gary Uecke and Tammy (JC) Estensen; grandchildren Christopher Uecke, Laurie Ruesch, Lacey Melco, Christian and Gunnar Estensen; and great grandson Jordan Ruesch. He was preceded in death by Ruth, his loving wife of 72 years; sons Terry Jon and Denis; and grandson Hunter Melco.



A visitation will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10am-12pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th Street, Wausau, with a funeral service beginning at 12pm. Rev. Steven Gjerde will officiate. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10am with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Terry Jon Uecke Memorial Fund c/o DC Everest High School, 6500 Alderson Street, Weston, WI 54476.

Joseph Plautz

Joseph Plautz, 86, beloved husband, father, and grandfather entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2023. He was born on May 4, 1936 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to John and Dora Plautz. Joe graduated from Wausau High School in 1954 and from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois in 1959. He married JoAnn (Frese) Plautz on July 8, 1961 in Hoyleton, Illinois.

He is survived by daughters Jan Kassing, Jill (Mark) Hitz and Julie (Tim) Cook; grandchildren Daniel (Nicole) Kassing, Matthew Kassing, Rachel Kassing, Olivia Hitz, Julia Hitz, Madeline Cook, and Josiah Cook; great grandchildren Kinsley and Aubrey Kassing; sister Karen (John) Jauch; sister-in-law Donna Ray; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Charles Plautz, Eugene Plautz, and James Plautz, sisters-in-law Dorothy Plautz and Carol Plautz and son-in-law John Kassing.

Joe’s life revolved around his faith, his family, and his work. He loved and served his Lord and others. He supported and prayed for his children and grandchildren by name on a daily basis. Joe began his teaching career as a Lutheran school teacher in Yankton, South Dakota. He also taught at Salem Lutheran School in Jacksonville, Illinois for over 20 years. In 1988, Joe and JoAnn moved to Wausau where he was a librarian at Trinity Lutheran School. Joe enjoyed his life’s work being a teacher and librarian.

Joe could always make his children and grandchildren laugh by playing with them and telling his many jokes. He took pride in woodworking and building furniture for his family. He loved to spend his leisure time making wine and candles, growing vegetables and flowers, and fixing anything that was broken. He was also passionate about using his God-given singing ability in the Trinity Church Choir and Wausau Barbershop.

Services for Joseph Plautz will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau at 11:00 AM with Pastor Timothy Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed and available for viewing on Joe’s obituary page at www.helke.com. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School.

“To depart and be with Christ is far better.” Philippians 1:23

Gail P. Dalsky

Gail Patricia Dalsky, born June 7, 1949 into the loving arms of her parents, George and Blanche (Weber) Dalsky, returned to their arms on April 17, 2023.

Gail grew up on Wausau’s west side having attending St. Anne’s and St. Matthew’s grade schools and graduating top in her class from Newman High School in 1967. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse. Gail’s continued education took her to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana (master’s degree), teaching in Colorado, and completing her education at Brigham Young University in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she graduated with a doctorate degree. She then moved to St. Louis, Missouri for work with the Washington University. Through a grant, Gail worked a short period of time for NASA in Texas. Following her time in St. Louis, Gail was hired by the University of Connecticut doing research on Osteoporosis in women. In 2001 Gail was hired as a medical research/writer for Eli Lilley, retiring in 2010. Throughout her careers with UConn and Eli Lilley, Gail traveled the USA and abroad giving speeches on her research studies.

After retirement Gail kept busy teaching EMT classes, involvement with her church, and walking daily. At the start of the war in Afghanistan, Gail was very dedicated sending care boxes to numerous military people. Her weekly boxes included sausage, personal care products, and whatever else the troops requested to make their time abroad a bit more comfortable. Gail received numerous letters and emails of thanks from those in the military receiving her donations.

In 2021 and after 40 plus years in Connecticut, Gail made the decision to sell her home out east and return to Wausau.

Gail is survived by her best brother ever, Bob Dalsky; and sister, Barb Dalsky Dern (special friend, Tom Rottscheit). Nephews, Steve (Sharryl), Keith, Chris; and nieces, Tami (Mike Zabawa) and Heather. Special college friends, Cheryl, Linda, and Diane; in addition to cousins; and her beloved cat, Daisy.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents, George and Blanche Dalsky; infant sister, Georgia Dalsky; brother, Terry Dalsky; nephew, Kevin Dalsky; cousins, Pat, Nancy and Michael; and most recently in December 2022, her dear cousin, Dennis Dalsky. Gail was also preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous pet cats over the past 40 years.

Gail said, “I want no rites in a gloom-filled room,” therefore, a graveside service will be held at Restlawn Cemetery on her birthday, June 7, where she will be interred to her final resting place between her parents.

Memorials in Gail’s name can be directed to a military organization of your choice, your local Humane Society, Alzheimer’s research, or to a charity of your choice.

Although Gail was at the Copperleaf Memory Center for a very short time, we would like to thank the staff for the excellent care provided to her. On Gail’s first day there and hearing a lot of laughter and commented how she enjoyed hearing the laughter.

Miss me a little, but not too long,

Miss me, but let me go.

Jay J. Spiegel

Jay J. Spiegel, 80, Rib Mountain passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 19, 2023 while under the care of his loving wife.

He was born January 15, 1943 in Wausau, son of the late Owen and Helen (Guralski) Spiegel. On May 23, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart Marlene Matis at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For more than 30 years, Jay was an electrician at VanErt Electric running numerous large projects. His work ethic was unmatched.

Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and spending time out at his land enjoying the outdoors. Jay’s biggest pride and joy were his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for making the best venison sausage around.

Survivors include his loving wife, Marlene Spiegel, Rib Mountain; his children, Kevin (Carol) Spiegel, Belleville; Keith (Kathy) Spiegel, Rib Mountain; Kristen Spiegel Berg (Dave) Berg; and his brother, Kent Spiegel, who was raised by Jay and Marlene since age nine. Seven grandchildren, Alora and Charley Spiegel; Shelby and Karlee Spiegel; and Calden, Bennett and Lily Berg. His siblings, Sandra (Bill) Prinz, Rib Mountain; Kent Spiegel, Rib Mountain; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Spiegel; one sister, Dawn Beckman; and two nephews, Brian Prinz and Adam Spiegel.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Noon, Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services, all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Robert K. Fergot

Robert “Bob” K. Fergot, 87, Wausau passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wellington Place, Wausau.

He was born June 15, 1935 in Edgar, son of the late George and Marie (Devlin) Fergot. On October 27, 1962 he married Joyce Hilber, his wife of over 61 years, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For many years Bob was a Highway engineer for Marathon County. He also operated his own surveying business. He was instrumental in developing many subdivisions throughout Marathon County. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, golfing, hunting and traveling throughout the United States with his wife. He loved everything “nature” and spent countless hours outside in his yard.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Elk’s Club and Lion’s Club in Wausau. He enjoyed helping out at St. Matthew Catholic Church with the Treasure sale. He also spent many hours doing mission work for the Jamaica Project. This led to a mission trip to Jamaica where Bob and Joyce worked on various projects to help the people there.

Bob had a love for patriotism and served his country in the United States Army from 1956 until 1958.

Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Fergot, Wausau, Gregg (Sarah) Fergot, Novato, CA, David (Ticia) Fergot, Syracuse, NY, and Lynn (Matthew) Mais, Waunakee, WI, his grandchildren Levi, Sammy, Lincoln, and Parker Fergot and Tyler, Nathan and Drew Mais. He is also survived by his brother, Harold “Sam” (Mary) Fergot, Presque Isle, his sister-in-laws, Sylvia Fergot, Edgar and Georgia Hilber, Chippewa Falls and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Moore, Marjorie Palmiteer, Nancy Ulrich and his brothers, George, Roy, Gordon and Billy Fergot.

Bob’s gentle manner, his wisdom and love for family will be treasured.

We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wellington who gave Bob such dignity and care in his last days.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a luncheon celebration to follow at The Palms in Weston, WI.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials will be given in Bob’s name to multiple places.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lawrence J. Connor

Lawrence “Woody” J. Connor, 89, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 1, 1933, in Wausau, son of the late Herbert and Rose (Ott) Connor. On August 21, 2004 he married Bernice Purull in Minocqua.

He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau, as well as the Moose Lodge and Bevent Lions Club. Woody enjoyed traveling, camping, four wheeling and fishing off his pontoon. He was also an avid Brewers and Packers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Bernice Connor; children, Jeffrey (Mary Beth) Connor, Pamela (David) Connor, Tammy (Randy) Wolfe, Peggy (Jack Egner) Connor, Lori (Todd) Rome, Mark Tushkowski and Scott Roesler; grandchildren, Jason (Lee) Russell, Joshua (Monica) Russell, Sarah (Jason) Kurtz, Ashley (Trevor) Eilenfeldt, Chad (Rachel) Roesler, Tucker (Emily) Roesler and Treyton (Katie) Roesler; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle and Ian Russell, Gabe Connor, Xander, Caston, Willow, Braxton and Maverick Roesler; sisters, Helen Spaeth, Rosemary (Raymond) Sawyer and Dorothy Sawyer; sister-in-law, Ellen Connor.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Raymond and William, sister, Margaret and grandson, Cedrick.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeremy J. Buchberger

Jeremy John Buchberger, 46, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1976 in Wausau to William Buchberger and the former Sandra Engman.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, hanging out with friends, and watching the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. Jeremy worked at the IGA in Rib Mountain and had many friends there, and had also worked at Coral Lanes. More recently, he worked at Menzner Lumber in Marathon City as a forklift operator.

Survivors include his mother, Sandy (Jeff) Deland; father, Bill (Nora) Buchberger; brother, Blaine Buchberger (Jane Jensen); sister, Melissa (Jody) Cusey; aunts and uncles, Ellen (Dan) Oelke, Kathy (Jim) Robl, George (Anne) Buchberger, Dan Deland, Steve Deland, Tim (Judy) Deland, Barry Deland, Keith (Jessica) Deland, Brenda Deland, and long-time friend, Troy Herzog.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hank and Linda Engman; and paternal grandparents, Arnold and Margaret Buchberger.

Rest in peace – Love you – Always in our hearts

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Coral Lanes, 1025 West Grand Avenue, Rothschild, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Sharon A. Weisenberger

Sharon Ann Weisenberger, age 73, of Edgar, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Comfort Care.

She was born October 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Jim and Gert Beidel. On July 26, 1969, she married Dennis L. Weisenberger at St. John’s Catholic Church in Edgar. Sharon was always extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, watching old movies and taking rides with her husband, Dennis, in the Mustang or on the 4-wheeler.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Dennis; her children, D.J. (Jeni) Weisenberger of Otsego, MN and James (Jenny) Weisenberger of Edgar and her grandchildren, Sydney, Mitchel, Ayden and Kohlbe.

To honor Sharon’s wishes, the family plans a private committal service at a later time.

Sharon’s arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.

Earl G. Buss

Earl G. Buss, age 95, of Mattoon WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum, WI. Earl was born August 8, 1927 to Ida (Webber) Buss and George Buss in Seneca, Shawano County Wisconsin.

Earl went to school in Mattoon. Earl entered the US Army in 1946 and served overseas for 3 years. He then worked at the Four Wheel Drive in Clintonville. From there he moved to Milwaukee and worked at Cutler Hammer for 35 years. He retired in 1986 and moved back to Mattoon, WI driving school bus in retirement. Earl was united in marriage to Ida K (Eibenholzl) Buss on May 23, 1953. Earl and Ida were blessed with 64 beautiful years together living out their marriage vows to the fullest. They were the perfect example of, “The two shall become one”. He adored his family, especially those grandchildren. Earl enjoyed the outdoors while gardening, making firewood, mowing lawn, fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed time spent at “the farm” with family. He was an avid watcher of Wisconsin sports. Earl was a quiet, gentle man with a great sense of humor and many one-liners. He had a very positive outlook and enjoyed the simple things in life.

Earl is the loving father to Joe (Michele) Buss, Kathleen (Steve) Schauer, and Earl (Trisha) Buss. Earl is a loving grandpa to Melissa and Aaron Buss, Erika (Scott) Mogilevsky, Monica Schauer, Martina Buss (Benjamin Bugni) and Renee Buss. Earl is the proud great-grandfather of Asher Bugni. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings James (Mary) Buss, Isabel (Ray) Scott, Elaine (Alois) Schiessl, and George Buss. He is further survived by half-sister Angie Rogers along with nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank the fantastic nurses, caregivers and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens Memory Care for the love and “home” they provided the past 6 months. In addition, they thank all who provided care in any way in the past.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Parish, Phlox. Father Vicente Llagas will preside. Visitation will be from 9:30 to the time of mass at 11:00. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, town of Hutchins, Shawano County. Military rites will be conducted by the John Owen American Legion Post #287. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com. All memorials in remembrance of Earl will be forwarded to the John Owen American Legion Post #287, Mattoon.



Earl is no longer wondering “What’s Next?” He would remind us all to, “Go with the flow”.

Karen H. Fontana

Karen H. Fontana, 79, Wausau died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Care Partners in Stevens Point.

She was born December 21, 1943 in Wisconsin, daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Somers) Holewinski. Karen married Thomas Fontana in Illinois in 1995. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2008.

Karen was a security guard at ReACT in Wausau. She enjoyed knitting, painting, going out to eat, attending church picnics and playing Bingo.

Survivors include a special friend, Bob Bednarzyk, Wausau and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Forest Home Cemetery, Rhinelander. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

