WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wausau West pitcher Jack Kostroski struck out the final batter with two runners on to preserve a 4-3 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School.

The game, originally scheduled to be played Thursday in Marshfield, was moved to Wisconsin Rapids due to wet field conditions.

West led 4-1 after 3½ innings following an RBI double by Dylan Dobratz and a run-scoring groundout from Luke Smogoleski in the top of the fourth.

Marshfield chipped away at the deficit, scoring once in the sixth on an RBI double by Owen Griesbach and again in the seventh.

Chase Robinson and Ben Dietsche singled, and Robinson scored on a passed ball. After a two-out intentional walk, Dietsche and pinch runner Judd Higgins moved up to second and third, before Kostroski finished off the win with a strikeout, which handed Marshfield (4-1, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference) its first loss of the season.

Brennan Fictum earned the win for West (4-2, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference), striking out four in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Marshfield will play a nonconference doubleheader at Madison Memorial on Monday before hosting Mosinee for another nonconference game Tuesday. West is off until Tuesday when it plays a WVC game at D.C. Everest.

Warriors 4, Tigers 3

Wausau West 101 200 0 – 4 10 1

Marshfield 100 001 1 – 3 11 1

WP: Brennan Fictum. LP: Carson Matis. SV: Jack Kostroski.

SO: Fictum (6 2/3 inn.) 4, Kostroski 1; Matis (3 inn.) 0, Chase Robinson (4 inn.) 1. BB: Fictum 2, Kostroski 1; Matis 3, Robinson 1.

Top hitters: WW, Jackson Smithpeter 2×4, 2B, RBI; Dylan Dobratz 2×3, 2 2Bs, RBI; Landon Parlier 2B; Aidan Vachowiak 3×4, RBI. M, Robinson 1×3, 2 runs; Ben Dietsche 2×4, 2B; Adam Gilbertson 3×3; Braden Anderson 2×4; Owen Griesbach 2×3, 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-2, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 4-1, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

