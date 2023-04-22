Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Merrill scored in five of its first six at-bats and were able to hold on for a 10-8 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Friday at West High School.

Battling cold and wet conditions, the teams combined for 18 runs and 17 hits in the game. The difference was Merrill’s ability to take advantage of five errors and eight walks by Wausau West.

Claire Calmes had two hits and three RBI, and Addy Heil, Grace Huggenvik and Baylen Hulstrom eadch had two hits for the Warriors, who fall to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the WVC.

Mady Graap picked up the pitching win for Merrill (3-3, 1-1 WVC), striking out five in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Maddie Drew drove in three runs and Katie Heckendorf had two RBI for the Bluejays.

West returns to action Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids, while Merrill is off until Thursday when it hosts Marshfield for a doubleheader.

Bluejays 10, Warriors 8

Merrill 110 224 0 – 10 6 2

Wausau West 012 302 0 – 8 11 5

WP: Mady Graap. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Addison Schmutzer (3 1/3 inn.) 3, Graap (3 2/3 inn.) 5; Wendling (3 2/3 inn.) 4, Rachel Harder (2 1/3 inn.) 1, Autumn Hughes (1 inn.) 2. BB: Schmutzer 2, Graap 0; Wendling 5, Harder 1, Hughes 2.

Top hitters: M, Emma Frazie 3 runs; Maddie Drew 2B, 3 RBI; Katie Heckendorf 2 RBI; Caina Orzech 2 runs. WW, Izzy Gullickson 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Claire Calmes 2×3, 2B, 3 RBI; Taylor Liebelt 3B; Addy Heil 2×3; Grace Huggenvik 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Baylen Hulstrom 2×3, RBI.

Records: Merrill 3-3, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 3-7, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...