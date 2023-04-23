Wausau Pilot & Review

A University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point student was found dead last week at a nature reserve, authorities said.

The Point Plover Metro Wire reports officers and rescue crews were called just before 7 p.m. on April 19 to the Schmeeckle Reserve, a 280-acre conservancy area on the campus of UW-Stevens Point for a welfare check. The student, whose name is not being released, was determined to be deceased.

Metro Wire reports numerous squads, both marked and unmarked, were parked for several hours on the northwest side of Schmeeckle’s Green Circle Trail, at Northpoint Drive and Michigan Avenue. Officers with flashlights in the woods could be seen from the road Wednesday night.

At the family’s request for privacy, no additional details will be provided.