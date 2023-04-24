Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Alyce J. Meyers

Alyce Joy Meyers, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at Copperleaf Assisted Memory Care, Schofield, WI. She was born to the late John and Jennie (Booras) Vangalis on June 7th, 1933 at Memorial Hospital in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau High School and married Ralph Meyers on August 30th, 1958 in Pine City, MN.

As a child, Alyce worked at her parents’ restaurant, Van’s Sandwich Shop, and candy store, Marathon Confectionery, both of which were located in downtown Wausau. She was one of eight Vangalis children, and grew up speaking both Greek and English. She was extremely proud of her Greek heritage, continuing many of the Vangalis traditions with her own children and, later, with her grandchildren as their “Yia Yia.”

Alyce loved everything about her family’s restaurant and candy store, especially the malts, candy, and making new friends. She brought this same joy of talking and helping people to her work at Camelot music in the Wausau Mall, Lad and Lassie/Town & Country, and TJ Maxx. Alyce was truly a people person and would talk to anyone, inevitably making them laugh and finding out that they knew similar people or shared similar interests. When you met Alyce, you almost always made a new, life-long friend. She enjoyed walks at Marathon park, visiting the neighborhood where she grew up, and sharing memories about her childhood, which usually involved some sort of competitive sport (like hockey) in which she, the only “girl” athlete, would compete (and usually win) against the neighborhood boys. One of the saddest parts of growing older for Alyce was giving up her ice skates, tennis racket, and baseball glove.

Alyce loved her family, children, and grandchildren, not only keeping tabs on what everyone was doing, but also offering her support and encouragement. No matter what, we knew that Alyce / Mom / Yia Yia was fiercely proud of us and that she would do whatever she could to support us. She will be greatly, greatly missed.

While Alyce always preferred playing sports over watching them, she was also a huge fan and enjoyed her basketball, hockey, and tennis. The Wisconsin Badgers were her favorite team to watch and she loved going to games with her sister, Katherine in Madison, WI. She also enjoyed watching sports on television, including boys Little League games, girls’ softball, basketball, cycling, and tennis. In her own words, one of the “highlights” of her life was attending a Brewers game in 2017 with her daughter Julie and son-in-law Kim. Alyce also loved taking her children on picnics across the street from her house at Pleasant View Park, visiting Marathon Park, playing games, and puzzles. She was also very artistic and enjoyed sketching and drawing pictures from a young age. True to her roots in the candy store, there also wasn’t a cookie or sweet that Alyce didn’t like. For 50 years, Alyce was also a devout Jehovah’s Witness with many loving brothers and sisters of the congregation.

Alyce is survived by her son Gregory, daughter Julie (Kim) Hutchison, son Jed (Stephanie) Meyers and their three boys, Jayke (Maggie), Tony, and Shayne, daughter Jolene (Cary) Roseth and their two boys, Cole and Noah, and one surviving brother, Louis Vangalis.

Alyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and daughter, Christina Bickford, and survived by Christina’s husband Brian and his two sons, Dustin (Nina) and Christopher (son-Brody), two granddaughters Stephanie (Chino Alvarez) Hutchison and Samantha (Tim) Wyngaard from former son-in-law, Steve Hutchison. Alyce also had five great-grandchildren: Alethea Hutchison, Cahtalina & Mino Alvarez, and Calvin and Hazel Wyngaard.

Alyce was also preceded in death by her three brothers, twin brother Aaron (Addy) Vangalis, Andrew and Dennis Vangalis, sisters Bette Towle, Georgia Vangalis, and Katherine Damon. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Friday, June 9th, 2023 at the Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court Weston, Wisconsin with services at 3:00 P.M.

Alyce’s family would like to extend a thank you to Copperleaf and the many wonderful caregivers at the facility, especially Carrie, Nicole, Jeanette, Cece, Caitlyn, Carol Ann and Robert. The family also extends a special thank you to Nancy and Tim, from Interim Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the family, which in turn will be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Mom had a special way of always saying goodbye on the phone. As her family it is now our turn to say, “Bye now…”!

Ron E. Wilichowski

Ron Wilichowski, 72, died peacefully Thursday, April 20, 2023, joining loved ones in heaven.

Ron was born May 5, 1950 to his parents, Edwin and MaryAnn Wilichowski in Wausau, WI. He attended St. Mary’s School and Marathon High School in Marathon, WI. It was there he met the love of his life, Mary Wilichowski (through some very competitive seed sales.) They began dating when he was attending college at UW- River Falls. They married March 24, 1973 at St. Mary’s in Marathon. They happily celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year, teaching their children what true love is.

Ron was a very proud dad, raising three children, Josh, Laura, and Liz. He attended many art shows, school functions, and other milestone events to celebrate his kids. He was often their sounding board, giving words of encouragement and wisdom right up until the very end. Ron was most proud of his 10 grandchildren, being present for as much as he could in their lives, whether a visit to Minnesota to walk for ice cream, a trip to New Berlin so that the grandkids could spend time with “Mooka”, or a trip to Colorado to explore the area with the kids and see his oldest grandchild graduate. Every visit included his amazing bowl of popcorn.

Ron’s best advice was to choose a job that “when you woke up in the morning, you were happy to go.” He did just that. Ron loved his job as a real estate broker and auctioneer. Interacting with people mattered so much to him, and this job allowed him to serve his community. Fond memories of his auctioneer calls and jokes dispersed between sales are tucked into the heads and hearts of many who got to see him in action. He worked until he couldn’t anymore, as he truly loved his job.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Wilichowski, his three children, Josh (Ann) Wilichowski, Laura (James) Anderson, Liz (John) Plant, his 10 grandchildren, Zander, Adeline & Wren Wilichowski; Evelyn, Hazel, & Henry Anderson; Maureen, Peter, Clyde, and Bonnie Plant; his siblings, David Wilichowski (Francine), Rosie Haas, John Wilichowski (Merry), and Annie Wells (Bob.)

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and MaryAnn Wilichowski, Felix Haas, Art & Evelyn Hilber, David Hilber, John Hilber, Beth Sommer, Tom Sommer, Julie Allman and Tony Shebenik.

Ron truly had the largest heart. He loved his family, his church, his auction crew, and his community deeply. Our hearts are broken as he is no longer with us, however, we are so grateful for all the moments we have had with him.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Debbie S. Imhoff

Debbie S. Imhoff, 68, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on March 21, 1955 in Wausau to the late Jackie Vicker. Debbie attended school in Wauwatosa and graduated from Wauwatosa East High School. She furthered her education at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. Debbie moved back to Wausau for work and later married Larry Imhoff on June 9, 1984 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau.

Over the years she worked at Northland House Group Home as a youth counselor, Lutheran Social Services as an adoption social worker, and most recently as a childcare teacher at Newman Catholic Early Childhood Education Center St. Michael. Debbie enjoyed reading and gardening. Together, Larry and Debbie loved to take short road trips and visited many states in the Midwest and beyond. Debbie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and they spent time together at the pool and other activities including diamond painting and attending school events. She will be remembered as having a loving heart and had the world’s most contagious smile. Debbie always was willing to lend a helping hand and lived every day with compassion and love for all.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; daughter, Lisa (James) Streeter; grandchildren, Matthew, Macy, and Mackenzie; and sisters-in-law, Diane Stencil, MaryEllen Novitzke, Donna Steines, and Betty Imhoff; and other relatives and friends that miss her very much.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Vicker; father-in-law, Edward Imhoff; mother-in-law, Cecilia Imhoff; brother-in-law, Marvin Imhoff; and sister-in-law, Patricia Kaiser.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Michael Parish, 611 Stark Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family sends a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Cardiac I.C.U. at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and to the E.M.T.’s and Chaplain Sheldon from the Wausau Fire Department for the care and compassion that Debbie and her family received.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Michael Parish or the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation.

Mavis R. Nehrbass

Mavis R. Nehrbass, 88, Athens, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, under the care of Interim Hospice at Copperleaf Memory Care, Schofield.

She was born May 30, 1934, in town of Hamburg, daughter of the late Leslie and Minnie (Hanke) Henrichs. On July 25, 1953 she married Eldred Nehrbass at Salem Lutheran Church, town of Hamburg. Together they lived and farmed in the town of Halsey until retirement.

Mavis loved spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Eldred Nehrbass; children, Linda (Jerry) Murkowski, Sherri Nehrbass, Joan (Doug) Abel, and Jane Nehrbass; grandchildren, Bruce (Kelly) Murkowski, Kevin (Katie) Murkowski, Diane Murkowski, Tadd Abel and Matt Abel; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Matt), Cody, Easton, and Jase.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Mullins, Arlene Voigt, and brothers, Emery, Haron, LaVerne, Wallace, and Elton Henrichs.

Memorial service will be Noon, Friday, April 28, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joseph M. Rayome

Joe Rayome 33, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2023.

The world lost a very talented and special man. For those of us who knew and loved Joe, a part of our hearts went with him. Joe was always willing to help out anyway he could, a shoulder to cry on, fixing your computer, your vehicle. He loved to go fishing and was sharing his love of the fishing with his daughter Eevee. He had a great sense of humor with witty sarcasm thrown in, and loved to make others happy, to turn their frowns into a smile.

Joe is survived by the love of his life, Natalie Brown, and their daughter Eevee Rayome. Also numerous family members and friends.

Per Joe’s request there will be no services. We will be having a memorial get together at a later date for those who would like to show their respect and love.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Myrtha K. Justice

Myrtha K. (Myrt) Justice, age 80, died Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Rib Lake under the care of family and Medford Hope Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church in Westboro. Visitation will take place from two hours before the service until it begins, at the church.

Myrt was born on April 28th, 1942 in Westboro, Wisconsin to Lester and Lorraine (Bowen) Peterson. She graduated from Westboro High School before following her older sisters’ steps by moving to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Guy Justice. They were married December 4th, 1961 and had two children, Bradley & Kimberly, before moving to Westboro in 1972.

Myrt worked in the kitchen of the Westboro Elementary School, was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Westboro, a member of the Westboro VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Thursday night Rib Lake Bowling League for many years. She looked forward to weekly games of Pinochle with her daughter, trips to casinos with family, and the annual baseball seasons, both Brewers and Dairyland League. Myrt enjoyed collecting antiques at garage sales, flea markets, auctions and antique shops; was an avid reader and always completed her hard crossword puzzles in pen.

She is survived by her two children Bradley (Kristin) Justice of Stetsonville; Kimberly “Kim” Klemm of Rib Lake; six grand-children, Katelyn (Steven Voss) of Medford; Mallory (Steve) Justice of Wausau; Tyler (CiJi) Justice of Dorchester; Megan (Brian) Niggemann of Medford; Kyle & Isaac Klemm of Green Bay; four great-grandchildren, Everett & Samuel Voss; and Nicole & Makenzie Niggemann; sisters, Joan (Roy) Plemmings of Cummings, GA; Mary (Greg) Wagenknecht of Westboro; Candy (Dan) Zutavern of Westboro; brothers, Ed (Joyce) Peterson of Westboro; Rich Peterson of Ogema; many sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guy; son-in-law, Dean Klemm; sisters, Doredda Olson; Carol Peterson; Jean Anderson; and brother, Tom Peterson.

In lieu of flowers (many family members are allergic), memorials are appreciated and will be designated at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Vernon L. Peterson

Vernon L. Peterson, 72 of Tigerton, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and ThedaCare Hospice, after a 13 year battle with ALS.

Vernon was born on November 13, 1950, in Mauston, the son of Vernon F. and Myrtle (Pike) Peterson. As a young man, Vernon lived in Dane, Wisconsin while summers were spent in Wittenberg. He helped many friends and did lots of horseback riding and tending to the large garden. At the age of 10, his family moved to Poynette. There he was a football and basketball manager. He was in FFA and was the Local Chapter Treasurer.

After high school he worked at an animal drug testing lab in Spencerville, Ohio. In 1969, he attended Madison Business College majoring in sales and marketing. While there, he was a member of the Phi Beta Lamba Fraternity.

In 1977, Vernon married Karla Matson. The couple later divorced. He then united in marriage to Judith Linke on January 8, 1982. Together, Vernon and Judy ran their own dairy farm for 20 years.

In his spare time, Vernon liked going to the WB High School sporting events, especially football, basketball and softball. He liked to tape any of the sporting events if they were on TV. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan. He liked spending time with his wife and kids talking sports. He also liked watching Molly B.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Judy; stepchildren, Rachel & Shawn Matson and Joshua (Cassandra) Linke; children, Vernon (Pang) Peterson and Rebecca (Joey) Bishop; step granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Yvonne Koelber, nephew, Eddie Koelber and a brother-in-law, David Rotell.

A Celebration Gathering will be held from 4PM to 7 PM, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the ALS Foundation, 1800 N. Prospect Avenue, Suite 4B, Milwaukee, WI 53202, in honor of Vernon’s memory.

Celestine Lorbiecki

Celestine “Sally” Lorbiecki, 99, formerly of Galloway, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Running the race of life, as the strong little lady she was, Sally Lorbiecki missed the century mark by 157 days. Even though she lived 99+ years, the family wished for more time.

Sally was a wonderful wife to her husband Ray (d. 6-1995) Loving Mom to Pat (Ken) Wiesner, Jim (Laurie Meronk) , Jerry (Pam) and Jeff. She was a caring grandmom to Tamara Janowski, Eric (Lynn) Dunn, Kelly (Eric) Lund, Lindy (Kenny) Carroll, Jeremy and Jessee Lorbiecki and especially her grandson/4th son Lucas Lorbiecki. Sally was Great Grams to 12, and Great Great Grams to four. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Kizewski and Violet Gilmeister, sisters in law Irene Lorbiecki and Theresa Cieslewicz, many relatives, neighbors and friends.

Sally began her life on September 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, the daughter of Stanley and Clara (Bronk) Oksiuta. The family soon moved to a farm near Rosholt and she attended St. Adalberts church and school. As this was the World War II era, she worked in Stevens Point as a housekeeper and nanny, in Chicago for Readers Digest and supporting the war effort working in Milwaukee at Nesco making shells for the military.

During this time, she met her husband Ray who was in the Army Air Corps. They married on June 5, 1943 at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church., Rosholt, settling in Galloway and working the feed mill, the Post Office and in 1958, building R & S Superette, which they operated until 1975.

Mom was always involved in the kitchens at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway, the Galloway Community Center and the American Legion in Rosholt. She also worked demos at grocery stores, enjoyed quilting, gardening and a 5 o’clock brandy Old Fashioned.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Father Augustine Bentil will preside. Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of Mass at the church, with a Rosary recited at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the parish cemetery following the Mass, with a luncheon to follow.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

A special thank-you to the staff at Homme Home for the past four years of caring for Mom and helping the family, and a thank-you to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services during Mom’s last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the Galloway Community Center and the Homme Home Foundation.

Virginia V. Roche

Virginia V. Roche passed away peacefully Tuesday April 18, 2023 at home. She was born August 20, 1923 the daughter of Selma (Seehafer) Marschall and Rudolph Marschall.

Virginia was married to Thomas Roche and they spent many years in the Chicago, IL and Scottsdale, AZ areas. Upon Thomas’ passing Virginia moved back to Wausau to be near family members. As a retired accountant she enjoyed keeping track of any financial situation to the penny. Virginia liked telling funny and amusing stories of years gone by with and of family. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and looked forward to each game. In her spare time needle point activities topped the list like Bru Cru or Pac Mug rugs.

Virginia is survived by stepsons Thomas Jr, Michael (Bev), and Timothy (Lynn) Roche. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Helen Marschall and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband Thomas, brothers Clarence, Melvin (Alice), and Earl (Vera) Marschall and sister-in-law Dolores DeVoe.

The family would like to express their warmest appreciation to Jeanette Chrouser and the thoughtful, helpful TLC for Seniors staff that provided Virginia comfort in her home these past years. Also, Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice care responders were so kind and comforting for Virginia during her last days which we are very thankful and all the continuing help from neighbor Karen Beck. Also, the family would like to thank Helke’s Funeral Home for all their assistance.

Virginia’s family has many fond memories that will be cherished and kept in our hearts. Per Virginia’s request cremation has occurred and burial will take place at a future date. Peace.

