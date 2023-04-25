Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored three goals in the opening 17 minutes and went on to a 6-0 shutout of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a nonconference girls soccer game Monday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Ava Hopper scored in the ninth minute and Ellia Roble added three more goals before halftime, including a pair in less than one minute, to help propel the Evergreens to the home win.

Kylie Koch and Zongshia Lo added goals in the second half for D.C. Everest (3-3-1). Grace Sandquist had two assists, and Madi Sazama and Julia Hemauer also had assists in the victory.

Makenna Kampmann had four saves in goal for the Evergeens.

D.C. Everest hosts Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday.

