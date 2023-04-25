Pictured are Gao Jer Vang, left, and D.C. Everest Area School Board President Lindsey Lewitzke. Photo courtesy DCE.

WESTON – Three D.C. Everest Senior High School seniors have completed the requirements to earn the Global Scholar designation and certificate through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the D.C. Everest Area School District recently announced.

Pictured are Emily Jacobson, left, and D.C. Everest Area School Board President Lindsey Lewitzke. Photo courtesy DCE.

Emily Jacobson, Gao Jer Vang and SunJana Yang were honored at a D.C. Everest Area School Board meeting on April 19.

To earn this certification from the Global Scholars Program, a student must study the same world language for four years, enroll in four additional courses with a global focus, demonstrate leadership in four cultural activities, finish eight cultural literacy reflections and complete a 20-hour service project related to a global issue.

