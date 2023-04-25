LA CROSSE – The best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 were recognized at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held April 21 at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced in a news release. Eagle River, Marshfield, Tomahawk and Wausau were among the winners.
“Powered by dedicated business people, volunteers and government officials, Wisconsin’s Main Street and Connect Communities are working hard to make our downtowns more vibrant and prosperous places,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, in a news release. “These thriving communities with exciting places to work, beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities and safe, affordable housing are some of our state’s best talent attraction tools.”
Projects honored included business and community development initiatives, historic preservation, community celebration and revitalization success stories from communities across Wisconsin.
During fiscal year 2022, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 215 new businesses and 647 net new jobs.
Also represented at the awards event were members of WEDC’s Connect Communities Program, a companion program to Wisconsin Main Street to provide access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts.
2022 Main Street Award winners
Best Special Event
Winner: Party on the Pavement, Racine
Honorable Mention: Viroqua Kids Market, Viroqua
Best Business Success Story
Co-Winner: Stateline Mental Health Services, Beloit
Co-Winner: Copper State Brewing Co., On Broadway, Green Bay
Best Public-Private Partnership
Winner: Watertown Public Library, Watertown
Best New Business
Co-Winner: Natural Heritage Art Centre, Osceola
Co-Winner: HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary, Historic King Drive, Milwaukee
Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $20,000
Winner: Sideways Wine & Craft Beer, Tomahawk
Best Digital Marketing Effort
Winner: Downtown History Minute Video Series, Wausau
Best Cooperative Business Marketing
Winner: Fashion Show on Monument Square, Racine
Best Business Development/Retention Program
Open Flags/Security Cameras/Photo Sessions, Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership
Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Under 5,000 Population
Winner: Kevin and Yariba Gonzalez, Hillsboro
Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Over 5,000 Population
Co-Winner: Stone + Suede, Waupun
Co-Winner: Streetscape Improvements, City of Jefferson
Best Interior Renovation Under $50,000
Winner: Trademark Restorations, Beloit
Best Volunteer Engagement
Winner: On Broadway, Inc., Green Bay
Best Private Placemaking Improvement Project
Winner: The Smockettes’ Spring Ephemeral Mural Project, Viroqua
Best Public Placemaking Improvement Project
Winner: Cheese, Glorious Cheese, Monroe
Best Retail Event
Winner: Doe on the Go, Osceola
Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $20,000
Winner: Northern States Power Building, La Crosse
Best Storefront Display
Winner: Diamond Rock Glass Studio, Tomahawk
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Co-Winner: Wausau Pride, Wausau
Co-Winner: Black History Month, Racine
Best Upper Floor Development
Winner: House Blend Lighting & Design, Chippewa Falls
Best Promotional Marketing Campaign
Winner: Downtown Holiday Gift Guide, Marshfield
Best Creative Fundraising Effort
Winner: High Five, On Broadway, Green Bay
Best New Building
Winner: Wright & Wagner Lofts, Beloit
Best Historic Restoration Project
Winner: Hotel Wausau/Landmark Apartments, Wausau
Best Interior Renovation Over $50,000
Co-Winner: Toad in the Hole, Eagle River
Co-Winner: White Oak Design & Build, Watertown
Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee
Hope Oostdik – Lake Mills
Individuals recognized for exemplary service included:
Executive Director Years of Service Awards
Kaelie Gomez – Marshfield (5 years)
Kelly Kruse – Racine (5 years)
Blake Opal-Wahoske – Wausau (5 years)
Shauna El-Amin – Beloit (12 years)
Teri Ouimette – Chippewa Falls (13 years)
Dianne Eineichner – West Allis (15 years)
Amy Hansen – Fond du Lac (16 years)
Craig Tebon – Ripon (31 years)
2022 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteers of the Year
Danielle Clifton – Beloit
Donna Rogers – Cuba City
Michael Brodhagen – Green Bay
Andrew Steger – La Crosse
Kelly Korth – Marshfield
Janet Treleven – Omro
Jane Maki – Osceola
Bob Stauffacher – Platteville
Pat McLain – Tomahawk
Michele Williams – Viroqua
Candy Stramara – Watertown