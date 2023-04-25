Wausau Pilot & Review

Each year, many people in the Wausau area eagerly await garage sale season, when hundreds of residents take spring cleaning to the next level by selling the furniture, sporting goods, kitchen ware, clothing and other items they’re ready to part with.

The most obvious benefit of having a yard sale is the opportunity to earn some money off the items in your house that were otherwise forgotten. But it can also be a way to live more sustainably, by buying second hand and reducing landfill waste.

These days, though, it’s hard to get the word out, as classified advertising and print newspapers have all but dried up in the Wausau area. But this year Wausau Pilot & Review is publishing a weekly garage sale map, and you can place your sale on the map for free.

Each Thursday, we’ll publish an updated map that readers can easily follow as they navigate their way from sale to sale using their mobile device. To get your sale listed all you need to do is fill out our form, which you can find at this link or by filling out the fields below. We’ll share the map link each week in our newsletter and on social media, or watch for our dedicated page that will roll out later this week. (We’d like to have all weekend sales entered by midday on Wednesday, so keep that in mind.)

Happy sale-ing!

Loading…

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...