By Shereen Siewert

A Village of Kronenwetter trustee who was considered a candidate for the interim village administrator position is jailed on a cash bond after his arrest Sunday on an outstanding warrant, according to court records.

Sean Dumais, 46, is being held in the Marathon County Jail and is awaiting transport to Washington County. His bond amount is $3,195 cash, jail records show.

The arrest comes in the wake of an order for commitment that was issued in June 2021 by Washington County Circuit Judge Todd K. Martens, five months after a contempt hearing related to his 2011 divorce and repeated failure to pay child support. Martens has since retired from the bench.

According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, Kronenwetter trustees earlier this year had considered offering an interim contract to Dumais, but he withdrew his name from consideration.

Additionally, Dumais was honored in 2018 by the Green Bay Packers for his volunteer work in the community.

“The Packers are proud to honor these inspiring role models,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, in 2018. “Our community is a better place because of their dedication as volunteers for local organizations.”

But court records show Dumais has long been delinquent in his responsibility to support his children.

In January 2021, Dumais was found in contempt of court for his “willful failure to make regular payments of child support and arrears as ordered.” He was ordered to serve 30 days in the Washington County Jail, a sentenced that was stayed for one year to allow Dumas time to purge the contempt by making regular payments. Dumas can also purge the contempt and be released from jail by making a lump sum payment of $3,000 to be applied to his custodial arrears, the court decision stated.

Child support agencies and custodial parties can file court actions against parents who fail to meet their child support obligations, which can result in contempt or criminal nonsupport charges. In Wisconsin, if the court finds that the parent could have paid child support but did not, the court can find the parent who owes support in contempt of court.

Criminal nonsupport is a crime prosecuted by the district attorney. The parent who is owed child support may file a complaint directly with the district attorney. The district attorney decides whether or not to take the case, usually after talking with the child support agency.

Unclear is whether Dumais’ position on the Kronenwetter Board will be affected or if his arrest violates any codes of conduct for trustees. Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Kronenwetter Board President Chris Voll but did not receive an immediate response.

