WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens’ spring plant sale will open to the public on May 5.

Order your plants online from May 5 through May 19 (or until sold out) and pick them up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 31 at the gardens, 1800 N. First Ave. in Wausau.

Monk Botanical Gardens members will get early access. Members can order online starting at 9 a.m. May 2. Members should check their email for the link to order. If you are not a member, you can learn more about the benefits and join online at https://monkgardens.org/support/membership/.

Plants are provided by Bauman Nursery & Landscaping in Edgar and are cold hardy to zone 4.

Additionally, the gardens have partnered with Hsu Growing Supply to provide gardening materials and supplies. You can pre-order soil, compost and mulch to pick up along with your plants. Fertilizers, repellents and worm castings will also be available for onsite purchase during pickup on May 31.

More information about the available plant varieties and the sale can be found at monkgardens.org/plant-sales/.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or

715-261-6309.

Like this: Like Loading...