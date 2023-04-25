STEVENS POINT – Celebrate Asian American artists at the second annual Asian Music Fest at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this month.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 29 in the Encore Room at the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. It will highlight both music and fine artists from central Wisconsin as part of Hmong Heritage Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Works by nine local Asian American artists, including UW-Stevens Point students and alumni, will be featured in display cases outside the Laird Room on the second floor of the Dreyfus University Center through the end of May. These artists will be recognized as part of the event.

DJ ClumsyJ will provide music, and live performances will be by:

Surpryze, a rapper, songwriter and visual artist who emerged on the Hmong music scene in December 2018. He released his first single and music video, “Tseem Nco Tau, featuring K Ballin” in 2019 and his first album, “Self Love,” in 2020.

Leedong, a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Appleton.

Gy, a singer from St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Jeeker Her, a musician and visual artist from Milwaukee who recently released an album, “Cim Kuv Cia.”

Hmong Heritage Month began in 2004 as an opportunity for Wisconsinites to reflect on sacrifices the Hmong, or Hmoob people, have made in service to the United States and to celebrate its culture.





