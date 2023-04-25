The village and town of Weston 2023 Spring Yard Pickup will be held May 8 through May 12.

Refer to the map for pickup dates.

Starting with pick up on May 8, if staff completes the pickup in the zones scheduled for that day, they will move on to the next day’s zones, however, they will return and make a final run through in the zones scheduled for pickup on the date noted on the map.

The Village of Weston recycling site at 8200 Ryan St. is open, and residents can drop off yard waste (grass/leaves or brush/branches) at the two drop off sites for either grass/leaves or brush/branches.

