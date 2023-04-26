Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Nate Langbehn and Cuyler Soppe combined on a two-hit shutout as the D.C. Everest baseball team shut out Wausau West 1-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at Simon Field.

Langbehn allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out 14 in 6 2/3 innings before exiting as he surpassed the 100-pitch plateau. Soppe came in and retired the only batter he faced to earn the save as Everest vaults into a tie for first place in the conference with Marshfield at 3-1.

Cayden Bangtson had an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to score Soppe with the game’s only run for the Evergreens (4-4 overall).

Lucas Hager struck out seven and gave up just the one run and four hits in a complete-game effort for Wausau West (4-4, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

The two teams will play again Thursday at Wausau West starting at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 1, Warriors 0

Wausau West 000 000 0 – 0 2 4

D.C. Everest 100 000 x – 1 4 0

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Lucas Hager. SV: Cuyler Soppe.

SO: Hager 7; Langbehn (6 2/3 inn.) 14, Soppe (1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Hager 1; Langbehn 3, Soppe 0.

Top hitters: WW, Landon Parlier 1×3; Luke Smogoleski 1×3. DC, Cayden Bangtson 1×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-4, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-4, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

