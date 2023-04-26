Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Ella Szekeress tossed a complete-game six-hitter to help the D.C. Everest softball team win its eighth-straight game to start the season as the Evergreens cruised to a 10-1 victory over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at Madison Field.

Szekeress struck out four and walked just won for D.C. Everest, which is now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the WVC as it remains the only undefeated team in conference play.

D.C. Everest scored in each of the first five innings to pull away.

Mara Meverden went 4-for-5 with two RBI, and Taylor Friedel had two hits and three RBI for the Evergreens.

Raina Manlick and Lili Anaya each had two hits for Marshfield (5-3, 2-3 WVC), with Anaya knocking in the Tigers’ only run.

D.C. Everest hosts Stevens Point on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 10, Tigers 1

D.C. Everest 122 210 2 – 10 14 0

Marshfield 010 000 0 – 1 6 2

WP: Ella Szekeress. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Szekeress 4; Sternweis (5 inn.) 4, Lydia Garvin (2 inn.) 1. BB: Szekeress 1; Sternweis 3, Garvin 3.

Top hitters: DC, Mara Meverden 4×5, 2B, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 2×4, RBI; Sydney Spear 2B; Brooke Brown 3B, 3 runs; Taylor Friedel 2×2, 3 RBI. M, Raina Manlick 2×3; Lili Anaya 2×3, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 8-0, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 5-3, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

