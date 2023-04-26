Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – Aden Cherney tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 10, to lead the Auburndale baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at Auburndale High School.

Cherney gave up just four singles and three walks to help propel the Eagles to the win as they improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Marawood South.

Carson Rice had two of the Cardinals’ four hits. Newman Catholic is now 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Marawood South.

Caden Weinfurter had two hits and three RBI, Ian Brown contributed a pair of singles, and Tim Schmitt drove in two for Auburndale.

The two teams will play again Thursday at Brockmeyer Park in Wausau.

Eagles 8, Cardinals 0

Newman Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 4 2

Auburndale 011 042 x – 8 9 0

WP: Aden Cherney. LP: Carson Rice.

SO: Rice (4 inn.) 2, Lucas Pfiffner (1 inn.) 0, James Bates (1 inn.) 0; Cherney 10. BB: Rice 0, Pfiffner 4, Bates 2; Cherney 3.

Top hitters: NC, Rice 2×3. A, Blake Raab 1×2, 2 runs; Cherney 2 runs; Caden Weinfurter 2×4, 3 RBI; Ian Brown 2×3; Tim Schmitt 1×3, 2 RBI; Kaden Anderson 1×2, RBI; Alex Willfahrt 1×4, RBI.

Records: Wausau Newman Catholic 0-4, 0-3 Marawood Conference South Division; Auburndale 6-2, 4-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

Like this: Like Loading...