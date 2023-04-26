Wausau Pilot & Review

COLBY – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys won four events and earned the team title at the Colby Track & Field Invitational on Tuesday at Colby High School.

The Cardinals finished with 103 points to win the boys championship, with Bloomer second with 86. The Newman Catholic girls also won a pair of events and tied Mosinee for third place in the team standings, which was won by Colby.

Ben Hardesty won both boys hurdles races for Newman. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.66 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.90 seconds.

Gavin Hynes won the 3,200 in 12:01.55 and Nolyn Lindner was first in the 400 in 53.54 seconds as well for the Cardinals. Lindner also earned a runner-up finish in the 800 in 2:18.39.

Newman Catholic’s girls 1,600 relay team of Evie Bates, Mallory Rozwadowski, Olivia Fox and Sidney Galang won in 4:40.33, and Mel Severson was first in the 400 (1:06.63).

Severson also placed second in the 400 in 28.01, and was part of the runner-up 800 relay team, along with Galang, Rozwadowski and Addison Puent (1:56.59).

Newman’s 400 relay team of Natalie Brenner, Rozwadowski, Puent and Tomi Odeyemi also took second (56.24).

Colby Track & Field Invitational

April 25, at Colby High School

Boys

Team scores: 1. Wausau Newman Catholic 103; 2. Bloomer 86; 3. Spencer 72; 4. Colby and Mosinee 50; 6. Abbotsford 31; 7. Greenwood 16; 8. Granton 13.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Colby 108; 2. Abbotsford 75; 3. Mosinee and Wausau Newman Catholic 72; 5. Bloomer 59; 6. Granton 20; 7. Spencer 18; 8. Greenwood 5.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of pttiming.com.

