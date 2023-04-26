Wausau Pilot & Review

The northbound lanes on Bus. Hwy. 51 from Ross Avenue to Drott Street in the village of Schofield have been closed due to a roadway pavement void.

The sidewalk on the east side of the road and access from Ross Avenue onto Bus. Hwy. 51 will also be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the southbound lane with a single lane of traffic moving in each direction.

A storm sewer failure has led to the pavement void in the road. After assessing the situation, officials decided to shut down both lanes and access from Ross Avenue.

Like this: Like Loading...