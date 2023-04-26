Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Roger Schenzel

Roger Schenzel, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on April 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was known to family and friends as “Robin Lee”.

Roger was born on August 3, 1932 to parents, Otto and Norma, in Merrill, Wisconsin. Roger spent his career as an entertainer. Remembered for his signature songs Pretty Patty, The Puppet and Song Sugar Plum, which charted in the top 100 in the nation. He was a member of the bands The Lavenders and The Royal Host, and was even presented with the key to the city by the mayor of Minneapolis. In recognition of his accomplishments, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Wausau, Wisconsin. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, during the Korean War.

Roger is survived by his wife Karen; their daughter Melody; his daughter Karrye and son-in-law Patrick; his daughter Tammy; and his grandchildren Jonathan, Paul and Kenzie.

Sharon M. Kline

Sharon May (Dallman) Kline, age 65, was called home to the Lord in Heaven on April 24, 2023 with her children by her side.

Sharon was born on April 8, 1958 in Wausau, WI to Bernard and Lorraine (Check) Dallman and was one of 6 children. She was loved by all who met her and enjoyed life on the farm with family helping with chores and later caring for family members as they aged. Sharon also held close relationships with extended family, neighbors, and friends and valued helping others whenever possible.

Sharon graduated from Mosinee High School and began working at Wausau Insurance (now United Health Care). She recently celebrated 46 years with the company and held a strong work ethic and desire to help others. She was often described as the party planner and would ensure offices were decorated with signs, balloons, confetti, and treats to celebrate special events of coworkers such as birthdays, anniversaries, and babies.

Sharon married in 1981 and had two children who she loved dearly, Amy and Christopher Kline. She was an amazing mother and later grandmother to her only granddaughter, Micaila Kline (age 19). Sharon supported her children and granddaughter to succeed in all of their interests, including many years of driving her children to activities such as music lessons, and attending every concert and marching band event. Sharon later enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter taking her to horse camp, swimming lessons, and watching her play basketball in Illinois.

Sharon had a way of welcoming everyone into her arms and she loved children. She was very involved with the church and took the lead with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and other events for the children such as Easter for Kids, Christmas for Kids, and Trunk or Treat. Sharon was very dedicated to the Lord and lived a life of love as Jesus taught her.

Sharon was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, watching and going to football games whenever possible. She shared these times with her friends, family, and even her granddaughter who became a regular addition to the weekly Pack Attack events that Sharon attended. Sharon also enjoyed listening to music by the Jerry Schmitt Band, attending church events and picnics, making sure the house was decorated for holidays, making arts and crafts, visiting her daughter and granddaughter in Illinois, and having regular phone calls and visits with family and friends.

Sharon is survived by Amy and Christopher Kline (Children), Micaila Kline (Granddaughter), Gerald, Dale, and Tom (Tammy) Dallman (Brothers), Jan Zblewski (Sister), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Bernard and Lorraine Dallman (Parents), Bruce Dallman (Infant Brother), Mark Zblewski (Brother-in Law), Andrew Dallman (Nephew).

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6404 Old Costa Lane, Schofield. The Rev. Ryan Cortright will officiate. Public Viewing will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church and again from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service on Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Amy or Christopher.

Sharon wanted everyone to know that I love them very much, especially my kids, grandchild and the rest of my family and friends. Thanks for sharing part of your life with me and for your prayers, cares and support. Love Sharon

Ronald H. Babl

Ronald ‘Buck’ H. Babl, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with family by his side.

Buck was born on October 9, 1937 in Schofield to Rose (Corazalla) and George Babl. On November 6, 1965 Buck married Marta S. Schade in LaCrosse, WI. Together they created a deep, loving marriage and an enriched life for their children and grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of Schofield, he attended Schofield Elementary School and was a proud alumnus of D.C. Everest High School, graduating in 1957. He loved to tell stories about the early Everest football teams he played on.

After high school, he joined the Army Reserve as well as the family excavating business. Upon his father’s passing, he and his brother, Tito, took over George Babl Incorporated. In the 1980’s, Buck ventured out and started his own excavating business. And always a man of ideas, he later envisioned and developed a real estate project. One of his greatest joys was operating excavating equipment. He was proud of the role he played in much of the development of the area over the years.

Dad loved the finer things in life; traveling, fine dining with family and friends, boating, and cottaging in the Northwoods. He was an avid gun collector and spent many hours cleaning his collection. He also enjoyed sharing his collection and stories with others.

Ron also enjoyed the simple things in life such as working and relaxing in his beautifully landscaped yard, hunting with family and friends, observing and enjoying nature, taking drives to tour job sites. He also liked viewing sporting events on television, while having popcorn and a Coke with Marta. Buck was a history buff and loved John Wayne and war movies.

Buck was creative, artistic, problem-solving, and resourceful. He was also a faithful man and often shared his feeling that nature provided a strong connection to God. Buck had a tremendous memory for details of his life and took joy in sharing his many stories and experiences with others.

Buck was perhaps most proud of his family. He provided well for them and loved to instill an imagination and sense of wonder in his children and grandchildren. He also impressed upon his family the value of hard work, taking care of belongings, and stepping in where there was a need.

Marta and Buck spent lots of time together enjoying their children’s and grandchildren’s events over the years including dance, hockey, football, horse shows, and more.

Ron is survived by his wife, Marta; children Michele Griffith, Ronnie (Brenda Lee and sons, Benjamin and Isaac), and Turi (Cliff) Cebula; grandchildren, Blair Griffith, and Bryce and Jacob Cebula; sister, Christine Gilbreath, brother, Alan (Celeste) Babl; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose Babl; sister, Jean Carlson and her husband Tom; brothers Daniel ‘Tito’ and Kenneth Babl; two infant sisters; and brother-in-law, Tom Gilbreath.

The family would like to thank the Aspirus Hospital staff for the kind and compassionate care Buck received during his final weeks.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with private family services.

Calvert C. Raug

Calvert C. Raugh, 95 of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Bonita Springs, FL, surrounded by his loving daughters. Formerly of Wausau, WI, he had been a seasonal resident of Bonita Springs for 28 years and became a full time resident of Florida in 2016. He was born October 5, 1927 in Stratford, WI, son of the late Charles Raugh and Celia Schweikel Raugh. Calvert was the husband of the late Bernice J. Raugh, who passed in 2018. They were married for 68 years.

After graduating high school in 1945, Calvert enlisted in the US Navy. After his service, he attended the University of Marquette in Milwaukee, WI. He married his wife, Bernice J. Raugh, on August 27, 1949 and after graduating with a B.S. in Accounting in 1950, they relocated to Wausau, WI.

Surviving are five daughters, Patrice Dolan, Linda Allen, Holly (Gary) Trembath, Susan (Eric) Kramer and Julie Greiber, nine cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Julie) Allen, Jason (Angelina) Colcord, Jared Colcord (Zak Herman), Kate (Mark) Demien, Molly (Alan) Stenger, Ben Kramer, Evan Kramer, Charlie (Leah) Greiber, and Bryce Greiber (fiance Maggie Kotecki), and seven treasured great grandchildren, Austin and Shaun Allen, Charlie Belle Colcord, Lydia and Eli Demien and A.J. and Katie Stenger. Besides his parents and wife, Calvert is preceded in death by his three sisters – Connie Budyak, Carmen Verbos, Carol Raugh and recently deceased Cleo (Thomas) Tyskiewicz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Calvert received his CPA License in 1952 and joined Wipfli, LLP. He became a Partner in 1963 and spent his 38 year career there until he retired in 1987. While living in Wausau, he was an active member of the Elks Club, the Wausau Country Club and the American Legion. Throughout his life, Calvert enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was an avid follower of business news and the stock market. While living in Florida, Calvert and Bernice were active members and residents of Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs. They loved going to the beach, golfing and spending time with the many friends they made throughout the years. There were many family outings and sunsets enjoyed at Docs Beach House.

Calvert will be greatly missed by his five daughters, who surrounded him with love and support after his beloved wife, Bernie, passed away in 2018. He was devoted to his Catholic faith. He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau, WI and St. Leo’s the Great in Bonita Springs, FL. He was a generous donor to many charities.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection, 621 N. Second Avenue, Wausau, WI, on Friday, June 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation at the Church will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bridge Street Mission, 115 W. Bridge St., Wausau, WI 54401. Arrangements are being handled by Brainard Funeral Home. To leave condolences and messages to the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Walter W. Klimpke Jr.

Walter W. Klimpke Jr., 86, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Clark County Rehab and Living Center, Owen, under the care of ProMedica Hospice.

He was born on February 24, 1937, in the town of Johnson, Marathon County, to the late Walter Sr. and Alvina (Christiansen) Klimpke. Walter married the former Carol Westphal on September 22, 1962 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Milan. Walter worked on the family dairy farm and was also a truck driver, making cattle deliveries to Equity Livestock for many years. Walter was a hard-worker and lovingly provided for his family. He enjoyed drives in his pickup truck with his dog and grandson checking up on the neighborhood and what people were up to. In addition to his work, Walter served in the National Guard for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Debbie (Mark) Schilling and Audra Klimpke; sisters, Ruth Komarek and Shirley (Clarence) Liss; grandchildren, Steph Klimpke (Mark Kunze), Trevor Klimpke (Natalie Brophy), Kyle Schilling (Tanya Passeo), and Katlyn Schilling (Devon Wadzinski); great-grandchild, Aiden Klimpke; niece, Patty (Todd) Thurs; nephew, Shannon (Cecile) Meier; brother-in-law, Ted Meier Jr.; dog, Dusty; and cat, Mouse.

He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Klimpke; parents, Walter Sr. and Alvina Klimpke; brother, Gerald Klimpke; niece, Pam Meier; brother-in-law, Donald Komarek; and sister-in-law, Bev Meier.

A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church (Town of Frankfort), 114323 Huckleberry Road, Edgar, with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

