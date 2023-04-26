Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids scored 13 times in its final four at-bats, taking advantage of 14 walks to defeat Wausau West 13-6 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Claire Calmes and Caitlin Kanitz each had home runs and drove in two apiece for West, which falls to 3-8 overall and 0-5 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Rhiannon Carroll tossed a complete game for Wisconsin Rapids (10-2, 5-1 WVC), and added two hits. Kendall Ziegahn had a double and three RBI, and Sawyer Holberg and Bella Force both drove in two for the Raiders.

West will host Wausau East on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Both teams are searching for its first conference win.

Raiders 13, Warriors 6

Wausau West 000 330 0 – 6 9 2

Wisconsin Rapids 005 413 x – 13 9 0

WP: Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Rachel Harder (3 2/3 inn.) 1, Wendling (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Autumn Hughes (1 inn.) 1; Carroll 4. BB: Harder 5, Wendling 5, Hughes 4; Carroll 2.

Top hitters: WW, Claire Calmes 2×4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Taylor Liebelt 2×4, 2 RBI; Caitlin Kanitz 2×3, HR, 2 RBI. WR, Carroll 2×4; Emily Friday 2×3, 3 runs; Kristin Radtke 2 runs; Kendall Ziegahn 2B, 3 RBI; Sawyer Holberg 2 RBI; Bella Force 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 3-8, 0-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 10-2, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...