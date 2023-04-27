ROTHSCHILD — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce named the recipients of the 2023 Best of Show Awards at the annual Business EXPO held at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild on Thursday, April 20. Recipients were named in four different categories at the event which was a signature event during the Chamber’s 2023 Business Month.

Exhibitors at the EXPO were judged by panel of volunteers on how visually exciting their booth looked, the originality and uniqueness of their display and how well it creates traffic. The awards were sponsored by Fully Promoted of Wausau.

The recipients in each of the categories were:

Overall: Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center and Dale’s Weston Lanes

Best Theme: Wausau American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10

Attention Strategy: Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Inc

Eats & Treats: The Chocolate Shop

Interviews with each of the recipients can be viewed on the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The presenting sponsors for the 2023 Business Month are Aspirus Health and Aspirus Health Plan. The month is also sponsored by The Dirks Group at the platinum level, by Ansay & Associates, Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg and Wausau Smiles Dental at the gold level, and Great Lakes Cheese, Lakeland Care Inc, Northwind Solar, Ruder Ware LLSC, Spectrum Insurance Group LLC, TDS Telecom, Urban Chic Boutique, Wausau Tile Inc and Wisconsin River Partners. Fully Promoted is the EXPO Award Sponsor. Media sponsors for the week include RotoGraphic Printing Inc, Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.

Like this: Like Loading...