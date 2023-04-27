WAUSAU – If you ask 100 people why they love to fish, you’re likely to hear 100 different answers, but most will say they associate fishing with health and happiness. Some love the challenge involved as they anticipate a fish grabbing a lure, while others simply enjoy the peace and serenity of casting a line in such beautiful surroundings.

At 10 a.m. April 26, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Captain Barb Carey, president and founder of Wisconsin Women Fish, and Theresa Stabo, a natural resources educator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, to explore the thrill of fishing as the official spring inland lake season approaches.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

