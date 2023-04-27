WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will present its newest History Speaks program on May 6 and History Chats programs beginning May 4.

The History Speaks program, “The Vietnam War: One Veteran’s Story,” will be presented by Gil Buettner, discussing his decision to enlist in the Air Force in 1967. After training to fly in Arizona, he was stationed in Topeka, Kansas, for a couple of years before leaving for a 15-month assignment in Southeast Asia in 1972, including combat missions flying as a C-130 pilot.

Buettner graduated from the University of Missouri, School of Journalism and worked as a news reporter at WLUK-TV in 1967 before going on active duty for over five years. In 2005, he moved back to his native Wisconsin to manage the newsroom at WSAW-TV. Today, he is an active flight instructor at the Wausau Downtown Airport.

This program is presented live at 2 p.m. May 6 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library. The presentation will be recorded and available digitally on Facebook and YouTube within a few days of the live program.

History Chats

Preserving History

Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

This month’s History Chats programs examine a variety of topics exploring the preservation of our history, from the process of preserving stories to a celebration of the people, and those that keep local history alive for the future.

All History Chats programs are livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They will also be available to view afterward as recorded programs on the historical society’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on Wausau’s public access channel 980. These programs are presented in cooperation with the Marathon County Public Library.

A Baseball Game in Mosinee

May 4

In the early 1950s, an iconic baseball game was played between local members of the American Legion and employees of the Mosinee Times newspaper. Could there be a more authentic expression of Americana? (What if a bald eagle makes an appearance?)

Jerry Viste

May 11

In March, Wausau resident Jerry Viste turned 100 years old. In celebration of Jerry and his long-time support of local history, we take a look at his life and legacy here in Marathon County.

A (Not Walking) Tour

May 18

Gary Gisselman is well known to be a great walking tour guide. And due to the format of a program on the internet, we can take a virtual walking tour anywhere or any time. Let’s see where Gisselman takes us.

How to Get a Property Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

May 25

In 1979, a poster was produced that laid out the process for getting a property listed on the then-new National Register of Historic Places. Brenna Welch will talk about this poster, the National Register, and how it has changed in the last 40 years.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The research library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, call MCHS at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...