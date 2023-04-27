Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Thursday in a crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau, according to police, closing all four lanes of traffic.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday just west of Hwy. 51. Police, fire and rescue crews were called to the scene. Initial scanner reports suggest just one vehicle was involved in the crash with a single occupant, a driver who was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

In a press release posted to Facebook but not immediately released to media outlets, the Wausau Police Department confirmed the fatality and said both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as of 9:20 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed for several hours.

Hwy. 29 is closed westbound from Hwy. 51 and from the Hwy. 52 Parkway/Stewart Avenue on-ramp. Eastbound lanes are closed from the 72nd Avenue on-ramp, according to the social media post. Traffic has been diverted from Hwy. 29 onto Stewart Avenue through Wausau.

The roadway is expected to reopen at about midnight, when crash reconstruction is complete.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more about the crash and will update this story as information is available.

