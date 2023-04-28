Marathon City Book Club: “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” by Stephen King

May 8, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and the library staff in a lively discussion about one of Stephen King’s lesser-known novels, “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.” Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Finding Dorothy: A Novel” by Elizabeth Letts

May 9, noon. Discuss this book with your friends and neighbors at the library. New members are always welcome. For more info, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes

May 9, 1 p.m. Join us to discuss this literary-themed novel during our May book club gathering. For more info, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell

May 9, 2 p.m. Each month, the library staff and book club participants discuss a wide range of featured selections, including Lisa Jewell’s enthralling whodunit in May. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Mosinee Book Club: “We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter

May 15, 2 p.m. Join us at the library to discuss this novel by Georgia Hunter. Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [MCPL Mosinee]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “The Heirloom Garden” by Viola Shipman

May 15, 5:45 p.m. Our As the Page Turns book club in Spencer meets every month to discuss a wide variety of books, and new people are always welcome. Call 715-659-3996 for more info. [MCPL Spencer]

Stratford Book Club: “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker

May 24, 1 p.m. Join the library staff and fellow readers for an engrossing discussion of “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family.” For more info, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

May 24, 11 a.m. Join the library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. For more info, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Climate Fiction Book Club: “Afterglow: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors” by Grist

April 22, 10:30 a.m. Visit MCPL Wausau to participate in this new book club centered on climate fiction. In April, the group will discuss the story collection “Afterglow.” For more info, email knapp.jeanineh@gmail.com. [MCPL Wausau]

