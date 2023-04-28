On April 12, 2023 retired Navy Senior Chief Roger Schulrud was presented a Veteran Coffee Mug Award by Don Kozlowski the Assistant Director of the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group.

The group thanks Roger for his service to our country and to our community. Roger enlisted in the Navy in 1950 and retired in 1974. He was in charge of maintaining and running the steam propulsion boilers on Navy ships including the USS Dewey DLG-14 a Farragut Class Destroyer.

After a long honorable career in the Navy, Roger worked in maintenance at Johnson Outboards in Waukegan, Ill., Chippewa Falls Catholic Hospital and the Prairie du Chien High School, Minn. before retiring again in 1995 and returning to his hometown of Wausau.

Sr. Chief Roger still wears his uniform proudly and attends many local and Navy events. He will be leaving in May for the Armed Forces Retirement Home located in Gulf Port, Miss.

The group nominates a Veteran and presents a personally etched stainless steel coffee mug award each month at Denny’s in Rothschild. The award is sponsored by Everlasting Etchings, LLC., Kronenwetter. It is their way of thanking our Veterans for their service.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

