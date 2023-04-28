Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Thursday in a crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau, according to police, closing all lanes of traffic for more than four hours.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday just west of Hwy. 51. Police, fire and rescue crews were called to the scene. Initial scanner reports suggest just one vehicle was involved in the crash with a single occupant, a driver who was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Wausau Police Department said Hwy. 29 has since reopened.

No additional details have been released.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more about the crash and will update this story as information is available.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate.

