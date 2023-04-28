Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Barbara P. Schuett

Barbara P. Schuett, 90, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023.

Barbara was born in Wausau on February 28, 1933, to parents Edmund and Pauline (Arquette) Jalinske. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1951. She took the most pride in singing and performing. She was a local celebrity, singing at her sister’s weddings wedding and local clubs and even on Channel 7. In her later years, Barbara picked up the hobby of writing short stories. She loved gardening, knitting, and above all else, her family.

Barbara is survived by her children, Michael (Kristine) Fitzgerald, Scott Fitzgerald, Virginia (Paul) Pohl, David (Tracey) Hahn, Elizabeth (Michael) Ungar; grandchildren, Patrick (Melissa), Laura (Brian), Michelle, Amy, Daniel, Ben, Joey and Sarah; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Marc, Kayla, Riley and Hailey; great great grandchild, Lydia; siblings, Audrey (Cliff) Morden, Jeanette Krebsbach; sister-in-law, Teresa Jalinske; nephew, Edmund (Katie) Jalinske; great niece, Ana Jalinske; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Clinton Fitzgerald, Ernest Hahn, Russell Holmes, and William Schuett; and brother Wallace Jalinske.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau with visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will follow.

Marjorie J. Gresens Raddatz

Trusting in her Savior Jesus Christ for her salvation, and eagerly anticipating the joy of Heaven that awaited her, Marjorie JoAnn (Schade) Gresens Raddatz left this world on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Her passing brings an end to her courageous 20-year battle with long-fought illnesses. Her smile, unique sense of humor, and positive outlook on life stayed with her until the very end.

Marjorie was born to Adelbert “Bill” Schade and Eleanore (Blaubach) Schade on May 27, 1940, in Wausau, WI. She was baptized on July 13, 1940, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hamburg, WI, and confirmed in Christ on April 11, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rib Falls, WI.

Her grade school years were spent at Maple Grove School in Hamburg, WI, and Vilas School, Marathon, WI. She taught Sunday School for many years and could easily recall Bible verses and stories. In 1958 she graduated from Marathon High School. She also studied Communications and Public Relations at Northcentral Technical College. In her younger years, she was a bank teller for Franklin Savings and Loan. She also was employed at Wausau Insurance Company, Marathon County ASCS (USDA Farm Service Agency), The Tribute Companies affiliated with Restlawn Memorial Park Association, and JCPenney, Co. where she was most recently employed as a top sales wardrobe consultant in the Men’s Suit Department. Marge made every single client feel special and she often said that working with people gave her great joy. After 18 years of devoted service, she retired in 2006.

In her younger years, Marjorie had many musical abilities. At the age of 4, she sang, “Away in a Manger” on Christmas Eve at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg (the old red brick church). This is when she realized God was real and had sent his Son, Jesus, in the form of a baby to save the world so we could have eternal life. Since that very day, she has never fallen away from her commitment to the Lord.

Margie also loved to sing with her sister, Annie, at an early age. They were known to many as The Schade Sisters. They won many musical awards and sang for countless weddings and funerals. Margie also played piano, piano accordion, and Thomas Organ which was very fulfilling.

She served as a room mother of the former Zion Lutheran School, Wausau, WI, and a church elder of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI. Over the years, Marjorie loved to make birthdays and holidays special for her family. She paid close attention to detail and exhibited that love by preparing delicious meals and scrumptious desserts. She was also a talented interior decorator. All the homes she ever resided in had her personal touch and were always a sight to behold. Her favorite collection was Seraphim Classic Angels. She always felt safe and secure with them in her presence.

Although Marjorie battled with many physical ailments, she always tried her best to attend all extended family functions. She wanted to enjoy her family as long as possible. Although she was homebound for the last two years of her life, she stayed aware of happenings by partaking in social media and it gave her much happiness to stay in touch with her family and friends. Whether it was sharing a phone call, drinking a cup of coffee, or going to doctor appointments, Marge made family togetherness a top priority in her life even when it was hard to do so.

On August 1, 1959, she married Monte H. Gresens at Zion Lutheran Church, Town of Rib Falls. Their marriage was blessed with four daughters and a son. Marjorie often said how blessed she felt to have raised five strong Christian children. Together with Monte, she operated “Honey Grass Farms” with registered Holsteins for many years. In November of 1967, they had the honor of being interviewed by the Milwaukee Journal to shed light on the trends of farm life at that time. Marjorie was a bookkeeper for the farm, as well as for the trucking company that she and Monte owned together for a few years. As a family, they enjoyed raising purebred AKC Registered German Shepherds.

On August 14, 1999, Marjorie married David H. Raddatz at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, WI. Though there were many trials in Marjorie’s life, she remained strong because of her faith in God. One of the greatest blessings, besides her children and grandchildren, was when God brought David into her life. Along with his love of the Lord and commitment to her came true peace and joy. For over 20 years, they loved being together and thought that they had each found their soulmate, through the Lord’s guidance.

Survivors include the children and grandchildren with whom she was blessed, her son, Hugh (Pam) Gresens, her daughters, Janean (John) Andrus, Julie Deverell, Faye (Paul) Zernicke, and Karla (Greg) Tennant; her step-daughters, Suzanne Raddatz and Audra (Chris) Kern; her grandchildren David Gresens, Kyle (Lynae) Gresens, Ashley (Chad) Kumm, Emily Deverell (Aaron Burrell), Joey Deverell (fiancée Rachel McDermand), Melissa (Daniel) Shewmake, Meredith (Steve) VanEtten, Melanie (Derek) Honaas, Marcus Zernicke, Karissa Kroll, and Samuel Tennant; her step-grandchildren Jonah and Braden Kern; her great-grandchildren Ronan Gresens, Michael Kumm, Vivian Burrell, Andrew and Allison Hall, Logan and Lydia Shewmake, Connor and Isabella Wendt, and Cora Honaas; her step-great-grandchildren Emma VanEtten, and Nicholas VanEtten; her siblings Harold (Elaine) Schade, LaVerne Schade, Annabelle Kurth, and Barbara Schade; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and very special friends Dawn Kasper Harder and Rena Szarkowitz.

Besides her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, Arlyn Schade, brother-in-law Dale Kurth, sister-in-law Kaye Schade, mother-in-law Florence Raddatz, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Florian (Rudolph) Kolbe Jr., her former husband, Monte H. Gresens, and many loving and devoted dogs over the years including her miniature dachshunds, Kojak, Sydney, and Chesney.

Marjorie’s abundant life will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wausau, with Pastor Eric Hauan officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Town of Maine. Visitation will take place from 9:00 until the time of the service at the church Saturday. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. A special time for sharing memories will take place at 6:30 P.M. Marjorie’s Life Celebration service will be livestreamed for viewing on her obituary page at www.helke.com.

Marjorie’s family would like to thank the many people who helped to extend Marjorie’s life the past twenty years, especially Pastor Eric Hauan, Pastor Steven Gjerde, Dr. Bart Isaacson, Dr. Mark Hoffman, Duane Calmes, and Erin Yusten. Being able to spend more time together as a family has been priceless to us. We will be forever grateful to you.

Virginia G. Birt

Virginia Birt, 96, formally of Wausau, WI passed away on April 24, 2023. She was born on July 9, 1926 to Andrew J. and Hilda L. (Wolfgram) Eschenbach. She married Thomas W. Birt on September 10, 1949, at St Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Virginia graduated from Wausau High School in 1944 and then went to work for the FBI in Washington DC. She came back to Wausau and was a desk clerk at the new Holiday Inn, a receptionist for Greenback Fan and worked as a switch board operator for American Can for 19 years. Virginia and Thomas liked traveling in their motor home across the US. They also enjoyed dancing together and were longtime members of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors include son Jerome J (Debra Thorne) Birt, three grandsons Phillip (Meghan), Ted (Carrie), and Xander, great grandchildren Ottava, Lincoln, Evelyn, Coen, and Macklin, sister Carol (Richard) Gerht

She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters, Gladys Morgan and Hazel Jehn and brother James Eshenbach.

Helke Funeral Home is assisiting the family with arrangements.

Marleen M. Tetzlaff

Marleen M. Tetzlaff, 79, of Wausau, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with her family by her side.

Marleen was born July 6, 1943, in Antigo to Lyle Meverden and Arabella (Jensen) Meverden Marchek. On February 13,1961 she married her Wausau East High School sweetheart of 62 years, Ronald Tetzlaff, and together they raised two children. She spent many years working in accounting for Shopko. After retirement in 2007 Marleen and Ron were snowbirds in Arizona until 2018. In her spare time Marleen enjoyed crafting and spending time on the pontoon while at their cottage up north.

She is survived by her husband Ron; her two children Teri (Randy) O’Brien, Tina (Gino) Nikolai; three grandchildren Cory, Chelsea and Christopher; and four great grandchildren Aurora, Evan, Conner and Josie.

Marleen was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jeffrey Meverden; and sister Germaine Bomchill.

Services will be held Monday, May 8th at 1:00 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel located at 235962 North Troy Street, Wausau, WI 54403 with Chaplain Mark Lewis officiating.

Family would like to thank Compassus Hospice Care for their care of Marleen and to Chaplain Mark Lewis for his kindness and support.

Florence “Beverly” Kasper

Florence “Beverly” Kasper, 90 of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 23, 2023.

Bev was born June 24, 1932 in Crandon, WI to the late Alfred and Bonnie (Faulkner) Geske. She moved to Wausau at the age of 3 and attended Grant Elementary and Wausau High graduating in 1950.

In 1947, she met Ervin Kasper through friends while he was on leave from the Navy. After five years of dating, they married on August 28, 1952 and lived the “navy life” for six years before returning to Wausau.

Bev worked a variety of part time jobs while raising her children but was actively involved with scouting, dance, theatre, stunt night and the church circle at St. Mary’s. In the 1970’s Bev worked with Erv in their own business, Kasper’s Kurve-In and was secretary of the Marathon County Tavern League. After retirement Bev worked at the YMCA in the daycare center, as well as a bailiff in the Marathon County Courts.

In recent years Bev enjoyed time with her family, all of her friends from the VFW and the Eagle’s Club. She volunteered at Resurrection Church for the soup kitchen, at Jubilee House, and she was especially proud to work with Good News and her two trips to St. Lucia. Bev enjoyed sewing, crafting and country music. She loved her many dogs with special note to Baxter.

Bev is survived by daughter Barbara (Horst) Kretzer, granddaughters Karen (John) Schneck and Olivia (Collin) Roeske Kretzer. Great-grandchildren Kendall (Jordan) Avery, Kelsey Bennett, Emily Schneck, Katilynn Schneck, Hans Schneck, and great-granddaughters Evalinn and Amelia. She is further survived by her sister Sue (Ronald) Schilling.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin, son Scott Kasper, and her siblings Jack Geske, Bonnie (Ronald) Wenta and Barbara Geske.

Visitation for Beverly will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. May 17th at the Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau with services at 11:00 A.M. with Father William Grevatch officiating. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

The family would like to thank friends and family for their support during this time. The family would also like to thank Roseanne and Jenny along with Compassus Hospice for their kindness, care, and assistance.

Big hearts live big lives.

Robert J. Arlen

Robert “Bob” J. Arlen, 82, Wausau, was taken into the loving arms of the Lord with his family by his side the night of Monday, April 24, 2023.

Bob was born March 31, 1941 in Wausau, son of the late John and Dorothy (Burns) Arlen. Bob was a 1960 graduate of Newman High School. On May 25, 1963, he married the love of his life, Gail Altenburg at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2011.

Bob was an exceptionally kind and compassionate man who would help anyone in need. It was impossible not to love him.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed deer hunting and playing cribbage any chance he could. On July 4, 1976, Bob played a top hand – 29! – while playing cribbage. Special celebrations with the family were among his most treasured moments. He was also an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan.

For 45 years, Bob worked as a welder for Zimpro (acquired by Siemens) in Rothschild, until his retirement. He was a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and a member of the St. Matthew Men’s Club. He was also a member and officer of the Knights of Columbus Wausau Council #1069, the Fourth Degree Assembly #1449, and past member of the honor guard. For 63 years, Bob was the caretaker of St. Joseph and St. Michael cemeteries in Wausau.

Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Survivors include three children: Mark (Sherri) Arlen, Hartland; Lori (Scott) Zimick, Wausau; and Lisa (Randall) Lang, Wausau; five grandchildren: Alicia (Andrew) Westphal, Oconomowoc; Jessica (Paul) Roever, Hartland, Bobbi Jo Zimick, Wausau; Justin (Kimberly) Lang, Ocoee, FL; and Travis Lang, Wausau; four great-grandchildren: Alexander, William, Elijah, and Aurora; two siblings, Gerald (Kay) Arlen and Bonnie Sattler; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Worgull.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau with a rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital: the Emergency Medical Technicians, Emergency Department staff, and the MSICU team for all the outstanding care and support for Bob and his family.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bob’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Debra L. Johnson

Debra “Debbie” L. Johnson, 63, Wausau, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home.

She was born March 21, 1960 in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Salzseider) Golz. On September 11, 2004 she married Tim Johnson in Wausau.

For over 38 years, Debbie worked for United Health Group as a special claims auditor. She was very active in Peplin 4-H and for 20 years was horse leader for Badger 4-H. Some of her other memberships included the Lone Pine Condo Association, Marathon County Horse Masters and the Nutterville Sno Nuts acting as treasurer and fund raiser coordinator. Debbie enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, snowmobiling and finding a bargain at a garage sale. She also taught Sunday school at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Johnson; children, Jenny (Jason) Shidell, and Jeremy (Heidi) Roloff; step sons, Daniel and Noah Johnson; grandchildren, Conrad, Waylon, Spencer and Liza Roloff; sisters, JoAnne (Bill) Lewitzke, Geraldine Kowalski, and Jane (Don) Seubert, many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jim Roloff and Norlan Kowalski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Karoline Schwantes will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of UW Carbone Cancer Center, Madison and Aspirus Cancer Center, Wausau as well as Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind, compassionate care given to Debbie.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert J. Krause

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Joseph Krause of Wausau, WI. Bob filled 75 beautiful years surrounded by close family and friends. Bob was born in Marshfield, WI to Joe and Marita (Tritz) Krause, and raised in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He’s a graduate of Assumption High School and UW Stevens Point and served his country in the Army from 1969-1971. He married his college sweetheart, Sandy Johnson, on June 10th,1972 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland, WI. They raised their three sons in Wausau and he retired from Liberty Mutual (Wausau Insurance) in 2009.

Bob found joy in the everyday, whether it was a bike ride with his sons, building a campfire with his grandkids, traveling with Sandy, cross-country skiing on the trails he helped maintain in the forests around Wausau, or taking friends on adventures at his winter getaway in Green Valley, AZ. Bob loved horizons: long road trips across open country, watching a sunset in Door County with an ice cream cone in hand, or finding the next horizon on one of his many bike rides. He also excelled at life’s horizons: 50 years of marriage with Sandy, the weddings of his sons, the births of his five grandchildren, and countless birthdays, reunions, and holidays with friends and family that now form the fabric of his enduring memory. He led by example for his sons and those who knew him: how to be a loving husband, father, and grandfather; how to selflessly help others as a friend, coach, and volunteer; and how to work hard to achieve professional and personal goals. He was quick to smile and navigated life’s ups and downs with a quiet reserve that can best be described as grace.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy; his three sons and their wives, Tim and Nicole, Paul and Elena, and Michael and Maria; his five grandchildren Ellie, Ryan, Alex, Sammie, and Ben; his siblings Sharon Hansen and Jerry Krause; his sisters- and brothers-in-law Kathy and Mike Paoli, and Mary and Tom Higgins; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is joining his parents, Joe and Marita, parents-in-law, Byron and Peg Johnson, sister-in-law Jackie Krause and brother-in-law John Hansen in the next life.

Bob’s parting selfless gift was to the Donor Network of Arizona.

Visitation will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Parish in Wausau from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. All are welcome.

Karen A. Turzinski

Karen A. Turzinski, 69, Wausau, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born October 7, 1953, in Wausau, daughter of the late Chester and Leona (Leterski) Sowinski. On August 2, 1974 she married Jerome Turzinski at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

Karen loved children and ran her own childcare business for 48 years. She enjoyed camping, completing word searches, sewing, especially making quilts, and was an excellent cook.

Survivors include her husband, Jerome Turzinski; son, Scott Turzinski; siblings, Diane (Rick) Schmidt, Marie (Jerry) Nowak, Jerome Sowinski and John (Amy) Sowinski.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Chester Jr. Sowinski.

No formal services will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Bonnie Zobel

Bonnie Zobel, age 73, of Mosinee, passed away on April 18th, 2023. She was born on October 22nd, 1949, in Hanover Park, IL to Edwin and Leona (Drobena) Clausen. Bonnie was the beloved wife of Philip R. Zobel for 54 years, and they built a beautiful life together. Most recently living in Wausau for the last 12 years.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Edman (Zobel) and Michele Stein (Zobel), as well as her grandchildren, Joshua M. Stein, Cassidy N. Stein, Tyler J. Stein, and Mason P. Edman. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Everett, of Birchwood, Wisconsin, and her nephew, James Everett.

Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She had a heart full of kindness and generosity, and her family was always her top priority. Bonnie loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking delicious meals for her loved ones.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

James J. Schlueter

James J. Schlueter, 62, Wausau, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born in Wausau on January 14, 1961.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing and listening to music.

He is survived by his dear friend, Marvin Weinfurter of Merrill.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.

A hearfelt thank you goes out to the staff at Addies House in Merrill for your friendship, support and love you extended to James.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Like this: Like Loading...