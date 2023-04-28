Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids scored a pair of runs on a one-out error in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off 4-3 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at Lincoln High School.

East led 3-2 after Jed Vander Sanden had an RBI double in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the sixth.

Brett Simonsen led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, and after a walk, Josh Dekarske reached on a fielder’s choice as Simonsen was retired at third. After another walk following a wild pitch, Canon Plawman hit a fly ball to center field that was missed and both Raiders’ runners came in to score.

Wisconsin Rapids is now 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the WVC, while East falls to 3-4 and 1-4 in the conference.

East is back in action Saturday as it hosts D.C. Everest at 11 a.m.

Raiders 4, Lumberjacks 3

Wausau East 000 102 0 – 3 5 3

Wisconsin Rapids 100 100 2 – 4 8 0

WP: Josh Dekarske. LP: Caden Werth.

SO: Jack Barthels (5 2/3 inn.) 3, Werth (2/3 inn.) 0; Kaleb Ellis (5 inn.) 6, Trevor Martin (1 1/3 inn.) 2, Dekarske (2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Bartels 2, Werth 2; Ellis 4, Martin 3, Dekarske 0.

Top hitters: WE, Zach Pagel 2B, 2 runs; Jed Vander Sanden 2×3, 2B, 3 RBI. WR, Brennan Huber 2×4, 2 runs; Brett Simonsen 2×4, 2B, RBI; Dekarske 2×4; Canon Plawman 2B.

Records: Wausau East 3-4, 1-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 9-1, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

