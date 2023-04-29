Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Addison Kluck tossed a one-hit shutout as the D.C. Everest softball team blanked Lakeland 10-0 in a nonconference game Friday at D.C. Everest High School.

Kluck struck out eight and walked just one in the five-inning complete game as the Evergreens push their record to 9-1 this season.

Sydney Spear had a home run and two RBI, Kelsey Meverden drove in four, and Brooke Brown also homered for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest plays at Wausau East on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 10, Thunderbirds 0

Lakeland 000 00 – 0 1 3

D.C. Everest 020 17 – 10 11 1

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Louis.

SO: Louis 1; Kluck 8. BB: Louis 1; Kluck 1.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear HR, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kelsey Meverden 2B, 4 RBI; Taylor Friedel 2B, 3 runs; Brooke Brown 2×3, HR, RBI.

Records: Lakeland 4-7; D.C. Everest 9-1.

