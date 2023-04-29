Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Carter Morrison shot an even par 72 to lead Wisconsin Rapids to the team title at the first leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Friday at the Ridges Golf Course.

Wisconsin Rapids finished with a team score of 321 on its home course to easily take first place. Wausau East was 14 shots behind at 335. Wausau West was sixth with a 361 and D.C. Everest as last with a 385.

Teddy Schlindwein had a 78 to finish second and Cooper Njerke was fourth with an 81 to lead the Lumberjacks to a second-place finish.

Wausau West’s Russell Harder and East’s Sawyer Krambs were among the five players to tie for fifth with 83s.

Jack Bobinski led D.C. Everest with a 95 as he tied for 27th place.

The second leg of the seven-meet conference tournament is Monday at Wausau Country Club.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 1, at Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 321; 2. Wausau East 335; 3. Stevens Point 341; 4. Marshfield 346; 5. Merrill 356; 6. Wausau West 361; 7. D.C. Everest 385.

Individual results: 1. Carter Morrison (WR) 72; 2. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 78; 3. Conner Jensen (WR) 80; 4. Cooper Njerke (WE) 81; 5. Arin Dettmering (MER), Russell Harder (WW), Kyle Berres (MAR), Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 83; 10. Sawyer Wilkens (WR), Nathan Earnest (SP) and Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 84; 13. Chase Jensen (WR) 85; 14. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 86; 15. Jacob Sasman (WW) 87; 16. Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 88; 17. Parker Klebnow (MER), Jacob Schmelzer (MER) and Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 89; 20. Grant Chandonais (SP) 90; 21. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 91; 23. Alex Fehl (WW) 92; 24. Jax Pagel (WR) and Brady Tranlow (WE) 93; 26. Zachary Frangiskakis (WE) 94; 27. Jack Bobinski (DC) and Dylan Smith (MER) 95; 29. Konner Waid (MER) and Logan Giese (DC) 96; 31. Jaxon Huber (DC), Ethan Pond (DC) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 97; 34. William Butala (WW) 99; 35. Sawyer Zydzik (WW) 100.

