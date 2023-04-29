Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West softball team scored eight times in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 16-9 win over Wausau East to complete a two-game sweep of the season series on Friday at East High School.

Caitlin Krantz homered, Taylor Liebelt had a pair of doubles and two RBI, and Izzy Gullickson drove in three runs and scored three times for West, which improves to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Savannah Spees had two hits and scored three times, and Bailey Berndt drove in three for Wausau East (3-8, 0-6 WVC).

Both teams return to action Monday as East hosts D.C. Everest and West is at home against Marshfield.

Warriors 16, Lumbjerjacks 9

Wausau West 821 201 2 – 16 10 2

Wausau East 003 032 1 – 9 10 9

WP: Rachel Harder. LP: Claire Coushman.

SO: Harder (4 inn.) 3, Ella Wendling (3 inn.) 1; Coushman (1 inn.) 0, Tristan Young (6 inn.) 4. BB: Harder 0, Wendling 4; Coushman 4, Young 2.

Top hitters: WW, Izzy Gullickson 1×3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Claire Calmes 1×5, 2 RBI; Taylor Liebelt 3×5, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caitlin Krantz 2×5, HR, RBI; Peissig 2 runs; Paityn Calmes 1×5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Addie Heil 2B, 2 runs. WE, Young 2×5, 2 runs; Savannah Spees 2×3, 2B, 3 runs; Coushman 1×4, 3 runs, RBI; Bailey Berndt 2×4, 3 RBI; Olivia Thome 1×3, 2 RBI; Hailey Valiska 2×4, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 5-8, 2-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 3-8, 0-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...