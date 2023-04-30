Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest won 11 events and rolled to the team title at its home D.C. Everest Boys Track & Field Invitational on Friday at Stiehm Stadium.

The Evergreens racked up 251 points to win the team title. Marshfield was a distant second with 124½ points. Wausau East won two events and placed fourth with 84½ points.

Arlin Sangster won three of individual events and was part of a winning relay to lead the way for the Evergreens. He won the triple jump (43 feet, 4 inches), the 100 meters (11.37 seconds) and the 200 (23.42), and teamed with Thor Fowler, Jacob Lorge and Matt Nielsen to win the 400 relay (43.69) for D.C. Everest.

Other winners for D.C. Everest included Keaton Oettinger in the pole vault (13-6), Owen Hagemeister in the high jump (5-10), Cole Stevens in the shot put (48-1), Blake Postler in the 110 hurdles (14.98) and 300 hurdles (40.01), Adam Gage in the 3,200 (10:50.29), and the 1,600 relay team of Postler, Sam Graff, Malachi Watson and Jaiden Easter (3:36.76).

Wausau East won a pair of relays as the 3,200 team of Quinn Barber, Logan Fike, Erek Ross and Taylen Taylor was first in 8:44.80, and the 800 relay team of Isaac Rozwadowski, Brady Prihoda, Aryden Olson and Ralph Pegues won in 1:34.45.

D.C. Everest and Wausau East will compete at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Relays on Tuesday at Goerke Field in Stevens Point.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com.

Like this: Like Loading...