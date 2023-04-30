Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Eli Gustafson and Tyler Ackermann each homered and drove in three runs to lift the Wausau Newman Catholic baseball team to its first win of the season and it defeated Chequamegon 8-6 in a nonconference matchup Friday at Brockmeyer Park.

Ackerman, Carson Rice, Gustafson and Evan Groene each had two hits for the Cardinals, who are now 1-5 this season.

Rice picked up the pitching win, allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. James Bates picked up the save, getting the final five outs with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

Newman Catholic hosts Stratford for a Marawood Conference South Division game Monday at 4:45 p.m. at Brockmeyer Park.

Cardinals 8, Screaming Eagles 6

Chequamegon 110 103 0 – 6 4 4

Newman Catholic 400 400 x – 8 10 4

WP: Carson Rice. LP: Corbyn Phelps. SV: James Bates.

SO: Phelps (4 1/3 inn.) 5; No. 14 (name not provided) 1 2/3 inn.) 0; Rice (5 1/3 inn.) 5, Bates (1 2/3 inn.) 4. BB: Phelps 0, No. 14 0; Rice 5, Bates 2.

Top hitters: C, Phelps 1×2, 3 runs; Dalton Schmidt 2B, RBI. NC, Tyler Ackermann 2×4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Rice 2×4, 2B; Eli Gustafson 2×4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Evan Groene 2×3.

Records: Chequamegon 1-6; Wausau Newman Catholic 1-5.

