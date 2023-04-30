Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau say a woman was rescued from the Wisconsin River Saturday and is hospitalized.

Police and fire crews responded at about 5:45 p.m. April 29 to the West Washington Street Bridge, just west of the Marathon County Public Library and south of the Scott Street Bridge, for a report of a woman in the water. The woman was pulled from the river and resuscitation efforts were performed at the scene before she was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Her current condition is unclear. No name or age was released.

An investigation is in progress. This is a developing story.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

