Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Beverly L. Rubow

Beverly L. Rubow, 67, Wausau passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her home.

She was born October 29, 1954 in Adams Friendship, daughter of the late William and Margaret Allen and stepdaughter to Joe and Regina Koskey. On December 1, 1979 she married Gary Rubow in Wausau. He survives.

For more than 20 years Beverly worked at Wisconsin Public Service at the Weston Power Plant as a stock room supervisor. Prior to that she worked at James River in Wausau. Some of her favorite pastimes included fishing, boating, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beverly also took interest in listening to music, singing and spending time up north with her family. She was deeply loved and cherished by her family and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Rubow, Wausau, her children, Richard (Andrea) Rubow, Wausau, Michelle (Jeremy) Voigt, Wausau, Lisa (Jared) Nowak, Wausau and Timothy Rubow, Wausau, eleven grandchildren, Christopher Rubow, Kaitelyn (Paul) Rocha, Megan (Josh) Hilliard, Matthew Reppond, Vanessa, Maria and Gianna Voigt, Ayden Barnett, Dylan, Asher and Nora Nowak and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Hilliard. She is further survived by her siblings, Elroy (Betty) Koskey, Gary Allen, Linda Singer, Sandy Wehmeyer and Shelley Craft.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude Research Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joseph F. Muzynoski

Joseph F. Muzynoski, 101, town of Easton, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on January 11, 1922 in Neillsville, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Piekarski) Muzynoski. His parents moved the family to a farm in the town of Easton around 1940.

Joe eventually took over the family farm and married Lucille Mijal on May 30, 1952 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2021. Together, Joe and Lucille ran the family farm until 1967 when Joe became an Area Manager and Sales Representative for Rochester, and later Midwest silo companies.

Joe was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He retired around 1981 and built a new home on the family farm land. Joe was lucky to be healthy and active his entire life. During retirement, he enjoyed making wood, working on odd jobs, driving up north to go fishing, and was able to enjoy all of his interests well into his mid 90’s. Joe lived at home until he died after a short illness on April 29, 2023 at the age of 101.

Joe will fondly be remembered by seeing the simple things in life, and having a great sense of humor. He was a deeply religious, caring man, who cherished his family, and is now at peace, and reunited with the love of his life, Lucille.

Survivors include his children, Virginia “Ginger” (Roger) Fenlon, Salida Colo.,

Joseph M. (Laurie) Muzynoski, Weston, Max (Susan) Muzynoski, Ringle, Julie (Ron) Thorne, Aliso Viejo, Calif., 10 Grandchildren, Nicholas, Sarah, Michael, Joseph Dehnke;

Matthew (Kristin) Muzynoski, Lucas (Danielle) Muzynoski, Amy (Xouchee) Moua;

Bryan, Christie, Michael Thorne; Three great grandchildren, Corrine Dehnke, Whitney Moua, Greta Muzynoski; one sister, Anna Rheinschmidt, Mosinee, a sister-in-law, Joyce (Riel) Muzynoski, Abbotsford and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Dehnke, and his siblings, Martin, John, and Frank Muzynoski and his sister Mary Trantow.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at St Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. The Rev Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mark D. Franck

Mark D Franck, 76, passed away peacefully on March 9th 2023, at his Home. Mark was born December 1st,1946 to Shirley and Hubert Franck. He was the second oldest of seven children. Mark made it to the age of 76 with only a 7th grade education and passion for learning.

Through the years Mark had many different jobs that varied from working on the traveling carnival, to construction, and steel work but the job he was most proud of was being an over the road truck driver. Mark worked as an over the road truck driver for almost 40 years. He was able to see every state in the USA accept for Hawaii and Alaska. Mark prided himself on all 40 years of truck driving with a perfect record of no accidents or tickets. He loved to drive his truck and was able to take his wife and kids on the road with him occasionally. Mark also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, camping, going out on the pontoon boat, hunting and fishing and watching educational programs on TV. He loved listening to acapella music, bird watching in his backyard, and over the years enjoyed transforming his backyard into a garden, a corn field, and even an ice skating rink. Through the years Mark gained a passion for politics and enjoyed a heated discussion as well.

On December 19, 1976 Mark married his wife Brenda. They were married 47 years total. In that time they created a life together that included 3 children Kelly (Doug) Jacobi, Landon (Lindsay) Franck and Tammy (Eric) Mekka. Mark is also the proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren Logan, Dominick, Tristan, Grayson, Sophia, Carter, Olivia, Norah and Kayson.

Mark is survived by his wife Brenda and his 3 children, 9 grandchildren, and 4 siblings.

Mark is proceeded in death by his parents Hubert and Shirley Franck, his older brother Gene and younger sister Carla.

Celebration of life service will be held on May 6th, 2023 from 11-1pm at Buettgen Funeral Home.

“I don’t grieve just for the moment my loved one passed. I grieve the past, the future, and the now. A human being is more than just one moment in time.” ~ Angie Cartwright

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Julie M. Wiegel

On April 26th, 2023 our beloved Julie, age 58, passed away at home under the care of Hospice, her husband Jay, and surrounded by the things she loved. She was our joy and strength throughout her 19 year battle with MS and a 6 year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

Julie was born in Wausau on July 28th, 1964 to Robert and Joan Toivonen. She was a graduate of Wausau West High School, class of 1982. Beyond high school she was employed by Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center and then Marshfield Clinic Stettin Center in the physical therapy department until her retirement.

On June 20th, 1987 she was united in marriage to her love, partner in life, and devoted care-giver Jason Wiegel. Residing in Mosinee, they welcomed their only child, Megan, on June 3rd of 1992.

To cherish and honor her memory she leaves behind her husband Jason(Jay) Wiegel of Mosinee; her daughter Megan and son-in-law Dominique Harris of Manitowoc, her grandchildren Ella and Ben Harris of Manitowoc; her mother Joan Toivonen of Wausau, her sister Ann (Peter) Henkes of Racine; her sister Lynn Toivonen of Wausau; her mother-in-law Ollie Wiegel of Wausau; sister-in-law Heidi Derbick (Michael Derbick) of Wausau; sister-in-law Jolene Olson (Gene Baca) of Colorado Springs, CO; nephews Tyler(Katelyn) and Tanner Olson of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Her family wishes to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and support staff from the many hospitals, clinics and care facilities where she received treatment during this lengthy battle. We also wish to thank her Hospice team and her extended family of caring neighbors and friends who shared help, support, and encouragement over the years.

She’ll be sadly missed by all.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Ralph R. Koziczkowski

Ralph R. Koziczkowski of Stevens Point passed away on Wednesday April 26th, 2023, at home peacefully with his loving family by his side.

Ralph age, 85 was born December 19, 1937, to Daniel and Helen (Palbrach) Koziczkowski. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1956. After graduation he worked as a game warden before enlisting in the Marine Corp from 1956 ~ 1958. He received accommodation for Honor Man of his Platoon of 75 men, therefore awarded Meritorius rank of PFL. He also worked at Military Policy at Camp Pendelton. He received medals for expert rifleman. After his honorable discharge he moved to Milwaukee to work at Allis Charmers as a research technician. Two years later he returned to Stevens Point to work as a home builder with his father Dan. Two years later he started his own construction business, building homes for 45 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and belonged to the Elks Club for a number of years. He also started a men’s rosary group with his friend Dave Roman called the Prayer Warriors for 20 years.

Ralph loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed many trips to Canada and the Artic with his long-time friends the Shields. He also loved his many local fishing trips up north with his family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Beverly (Courthurst) Koziczkowski who passed, 3/19/2023, son Kevin Koziczkowski, mother Helen (Palbrach) Koziczkowski, father, Daniel Koziczkowski, brothers Stanley, Richard Koziczkowski, sisters Marion Hucke, Phyllis Felkowski.

Survivors include daughters, Karen Monroe, Kay (Kurt) Ross, daughter-in-law Marry Koziczkowski, 5 grandchildren, Kody (Stephanie) Ross, Kourtney Ross, Hailey (Jim) Pavkstat, Kolten (Jada) Koziczkowski, Kalyssa (Dustin) Koziczkowski and 3 great grandchildren, Nevaeh Ross, Jaxson, Carter Ross, and a brother Cliff Koziczkowski (Traci).

He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be at Riverview Lodge Assisted Living 1800 B. Sherman Ave., Steven Point, WI in their Chapel on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 1:30 pm.

We would also like to thank everyone at Riverview Lodge and Hospice Care for the love and tender care given to our dad.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Yvonne McCutcheon

Yvonne McCutcheon, 83, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, in Rothschild, WI. She was born on August 31, 1939, in Jacksonburg, West Virginia, to Ralph and Juanita Elliott. Yvonne was a Christian who lived her life by her faith. She believed in love and kindness and always went out of her way to help others. Her selflessness and compassion touched the lives of many, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Yvonne loved living a simple country life and often spoke of her growing up in West Virginia and her home in rural Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, listening to her old records, and spending time with her family, especially her great grandkids. She had a beautiful smile that could light up a room and a heart full of love that overflowed to those around her.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Jackie Loos (Michael), David McCutcheon, Gary McCutcheon, and Janet Neathery, her grandchildren Garrett McCutcheon (Rachel), Jessica Gresser (Jasper Graap), James Neathery, and Abbie Neathery, Lydia Durfee, and great-grandchildren Melody Graap, DeWayne McCutcheon, and Aubrey Graap. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick McCutcheon, her parents Ralph and Juanita Elliott, her siblings Ruth Mae Ash, Clide Elliott, Bobbie Joe Elliott, Margie Elliott, Edwin Elliott, and Tommy Elliott, and her daughter-in-law, Sonya McCutcheon.

A celebration of life dinner will be announced for the family at a later time. Interment will be later this summer in West Virginia near her Mother. Yvonne will be missed by all who knew her, and her legacy of love and kindness will live on through those whose lives she touched.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Niaz Haque and his team at the Aspirus Cancer Center for their care of Yvonne. You gave us many more years to spend with her. We also wish to thank the Aspirus Hospice Team, especially Beth and Shelley, for taking such great care of Yvonne and the family.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Ella M. Decorah

Ella Mae Decorah, 34, of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ella was born on December 6, 1988, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Benjamin Decorah and Dorothy Willett.

Ella loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed car rides and listening to music. Ella loved spending time with family and friends.

Ella is survived by five children, Ariana Willett, Autumn, Alexia, Ace, and Aiden Tucker; siblings, Amanda DeFoe, Nancy (James) DeFoe-Johnson, Benjamin Bear Conway and Angela Conway, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents.

A Commitment Service will be on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Siga Center, Wittenberg. A meal will be at 11 AM and the Commitment Service will follow. Mr. Joe Daniels will officiate. Burial will be in John Stacy Memorial NAC Cemetery. Devotional Services will be held Friday and Saturday at 6 PM at the Siga Center.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

