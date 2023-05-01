(PRESS RELEASE) The Mission of the Alliance is to conserve, create, maintain, and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The Ice Age Trail alliance envisions a premier, continuous, permanently protected Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Coursing through Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail is a place where all people may enjoy and embrace unique glacial landscapes and cultural histories, while finding physical and mental renewal in a peaceful setting and an enduring spiritual connection to the land. By purchasing an Ice Age Trail Alliance license plate, your $25 donation goes to help the Alliance move towards this vision.

Vehicles that?? qualify

automobiles

motor homes (annual registration only)

motor trucks 4,500, 6,000 or 8,000 pounds gross weight including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor home 12,000 pounds gross weight farm truck?



When you request the Ice Age Trail Alliance license plate, you pay:

$15 issuance fee or annual $15 personalized plate fee

A $25 annual tax-deductible donations is required for original issuance of the Ice Age Trail Alliance license plate, and every year at renewal.

The regular registration fee for your vehicle if your current plates expire within three months or you have no plates.?

For more information, visit personalized and special plates FAQs.

How to apply?

DMV Service Centers do not issue Special or Personalized License Plates you must mail in your application.

To apply for the Ice Age Trail license plates by mail, please send the following items:

1. If the vehicle you wish to register with the Ice Age Trail license plates is already title in your name, send:

A copy of your certificate of registration or show the complete vehicle description on the MV2972 Ice Age Trail Alliance License Plates and Information Application

$15 issuance fee or $15 personalized plate fee

$25 donation fee

The annual registration fee if the current plates expire within the next three months or you have no plates

2. If the vehicle is not titled in your name, send:

A completed Wisconsin Title & License Plate Application MV1, or MV11 for dealer sales, including all fees

A completed MV2972 Ice Age Trail Alliance License Plates Information and Application

The Certificate of Title assigned to you by the seller

$15 issuance fee or $15 personalized plate fee

$25 donation fee

The annual registration fee if the current plates expire within the next three months or you have no plates

3. Make the check or money order payable to: Registration Fee Trust

4. Mail with payment to:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Special Plates Unit

PO BOX 7911

Madison, WI 53707-7911

Personalized license plates

?Personalizing your Ice Age Trail license plate is optional. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the $25 donation fee and regular annual registration fee. On the MV2972 Ice Age Trail Alliance License Plates Information and Application, check which option you would like us to follow if your request is not available. Please allow an additional 4-6 weeks for delivery.

Visit Personalized plate search? to find out if your choice for a personalized license plate is available. WisDOT may refuse to issue, or may recall after issuance, a request that may be offensive to good taste or decency, misleading or conflicts with any other license plate. For more information, visit personalized and special plates FAQs.???

